Walton escalates Buffalo mayoral race with complaints over speed cameras

The program has drawn criticism about poor implementation and execution. Others say the cameras target the city's most impoverished residents in high-poverty, minority neighborhoods.

But the camera company and the Brown administration say the program is working and saving lives. About half of the citations were issued to people who live outside the city, and the cameras have increased compliance by Buffalo drivers to 82% since February 2020.

On Tuesday, six Council members passed, by what could prove a veto-proof tally, a resolution that Brown contends only asks for his approval for immediate passage. He says Walton has misinterpreted the action as eliminating the camera program, while he sees it as asking only for immediate passage.

"For something some members of the Council wanted dealt with immediately, the proper process was not followed, and I haven't received it," he said. "I'm not going to respond to someone who has a clear misunderstanding of the government process."

Nevertheless, the mayor aggressively weighed in with arguments and statistics he insists support a program making streets safe against speeding drivers. Data shows drivers are slowing down, he said, fewer citations have been issued for speeding in school zones, and police officers can be stationed where they are more needed.