Walton doesn't expect to catch Brown, but write-in votes won't be awarded for weeks

The uncertainty stems from the nature of the write-in candidacy of Brown, as well as the fact that Erie County won't examine and award a single write-in vote until at least Nov. 16.

The Erie County Board of Elections waits until 10 business days after the election – until all absentee and military ballots have been returned – before hand-counting any write-in votes, election commissioners said last week.

“We do it all at once at that point," Republican elections commissioner Ralph M. Mohr said. "Just for economy’s sake.”

According to the unofficial results on Erie County's election website, Walton received 23,986 votes, or 41% of the total.

Meanwhile, there were 34,273 write-in ballots cast – just under 59% of the total. Most of those are presumed to be cast for Brown.

While Brown claimed those votes as his own on Tuesday – and while no one is suggesting that Brown will not likely receive the majority of those votes – it's unclear how many people, for instance, wrote in other names, like those of lesser-known mayoral write-in candidates Ben Carlisle and Jaz Miles, or even Mickey Mouse or Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who have received write-in votes in past races.