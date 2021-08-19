Walton declines to discuss 2014 arrest; announces support of majority of school board

When asked about the matter during her news conference, Walton advised a reporter to follow up with her campaign spokesman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The News reported that Walton was charged in June 2014 with second-degree harassment. The arrest report said her co-worker alleged Walton "continuously threatened to do bodily harm" to her. In an addendum to the arrest report, police said Walton was accused of telling the co-worker that she would break her legs and said, "I'm gonna take you out," a law enforcement source told The News.

A City Court judge issued an order of protection in 2014 that required Walton stay away from the other nurse for six months, The News reported.

The News' story included a statement issued by Walton's campaign that quoted her calling the allegations “absurd” and “character assassination.”

Walton told The News in June that her harassment arrest was resolved with an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal. Walton alleged at that time that the other nurse had used social media posts to bully her.