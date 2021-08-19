 Skip to main content
Walton declines to discuss 2014 arrest; announces support of majority of school board
India Walton (copy)

Mayoral Democratic primary winner India Walton in her campaign office on Jefferson Avenue.

 Sharon Cantillon

Buffalo mayoral candidate India B. Walton twice declined to comment Thursday when asked about allegations that she threatened physical harm against a fellow registered nurse at Children's Hospital in 2014.

“We’re not here for that today,” Walton told a Buffalo News reporter who asked her about the allegations at a news conference where Walton announced she's been endorsed by five Buffalo school board members. “I want to talk about what matters to the voters.”

In Thursday’s news conference, Walton announced five of the nine members of the Buffalo Public Schools’ Board of Education have endorsed her. The Walton campaign said West District board member Jennifer Mecozzi, at-large members Lawrence Scott and Dr. Ann Rivera, East District member Dr. Kathy Evans Brown and North District member Hope Jay are all supporting Walton.

Speaking to a reporter before and during the news conference at Shoshone Park, Walton declined to discuss details of a News story about her harassment arrest and an order of protection filed against her after she had a dispute with a co-worker in 2014.

Walton told a reporter Thursday's story about the arrest was inaccurate and should not have been published. But she declined to specify what she considered to be inaccurate.

When asked about the matter during her news conference, Walton advised a reporter to follow up with her campaign spokesman.

Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera holds a press conference in front of his childhood home on 14th Street on Buffalo's West Side to endorse India Walton for mayor.

The News reported that Walton was charged in June 2014 with second-degree harassment. The arrest report said her co-worker alleged Walton "continuously threatened to do bodily harm" to her. In an addendum to the arrest report, police said Walton was accused of telling the co-worker that she would break her legs and said, "I'm gonna take you out," a law enforcement source told The News.

A City Court judge issued an order of protection in 2014 that required Walton stay away from the other nurse for six months, The News reported.

The News' story included a statement issued by Walton's campaign that quoted her calling the allegations “absurd” and “character assassination.”

Walton told The News in June that her harassment arrest was resolved with an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal. Walton alleged at that time that the other nurse had used social media posts to bully her.

In a June primary vote, Walton – a first-time political candidate – defeated Mayor Byron W. Brown, a four-term incumbent, to become the Democratic Party’s candidate. Brown is now running a write-in campaign for the November election.

Two school board members, Mecozzi and Scott, spoke at the news conference, saying they believe Walton will provide more support for city schools and parks than Brown has provided.

The city needs “profound change” and Walton would provide that, Scott said.

“Delivering on fundamental campaign priorities – affordable housing, living wage jobs, community policing, and revitalizing neighborhoods, parks, and recreational opportunities – will result in the profound change that the City of Buffalo needs,” Scott said.

