Walton campaign accuses Brown over campaign fundraising

"I am definitely here to help," Lorigo said. "I said I will notify Conservatives in the City of Buffalo that [Brown] is the right choice; that we can't lay back and allow a declared socialist to become mayor of the City of Buffalo. I believe she creates a negative precedent for the County of Erie and State of New York."

Indeed, until Brown assumed the state Democratic chairmanship, Lorigo's Conservatives often backed him through his career. Conservatives did not offer support this year, but Lorigo said he still approves of much of the mayor's performance.

"In my opinion he's been a good executive for the City of Buffalo," he said. "I see a renaissance in the City of Buffalo that we have not seen for the past several decades."

Other signs of Republican assistance have surfaced. The Investigative Post website in August identified several prominent Republicans who circulated nominating petitions for Brown's ill-fated Buffalo Party, including Jesse Prieto, executive director of the Erie County Republican Committee.

Prieto said Wednesday he and the other GOP members were happy to pass the petitions, even if the effort did not succeed.

"As a taxpayer in the City of Buffalo, I am against socialism at all levels of government," Prieto said. "I was more than willing to help."