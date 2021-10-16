Vulgar incident in Lancaster village break room becomes Town Board campaign issue

“Council Member Dickman, I saw your video. As a woman, I’m highly offended and deeply disappointed. As a resident, I ask for your resignation from this Council and from your job,” Suzanne Kelly said at an Oct. 4 board meeting.

The video lasts about two minutes. At one point it focuses on the female employee who is looking at a cellphone while seated at a table, as the laborer sings lyrics alluding to menstrual cycles. Male laughter can be heard in the background.

Dickman: 'Should have stopped it'

Dickman said at the board meeting he couldn't comment because of an ongoing investigation, but he acknowledged in an interview with The News that he and other employees recorded video of the incident.

He said he did not send the video to anyone other than the woman's stepfather, who also works for the Public Works Department and was mentioned in the song but was not at work that day.

"I just wanted to let him know what happened. He was the only person I sent it to, for her protection. That's why I sent it to him," said Dickman.

Dickman said he then deleted the video from his phone because he didn't want it to go anywhere else.