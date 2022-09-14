VP Kamala Harris lands in Buffalo to tout Inflation Reduction Act's benefits

Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Buffalo this morning to talk about how the city can benefit from one of the Biden administration's biggest legislative accomplishments, the Inflation Reduction Act.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown were among the officials who met Harris when Air Force 2 touched down at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Vice President @KamalaHarris just touched down at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Here’s my shot from the motorcade press bus. pic.twitter.com/UXDKj3vmQN — Ryan Whalen (@RyanWhalenCT) September 14, 2022

She was scheduled to participate in a clean energy and sustainability tour at the GROW Clean Energy Center at the University at Buffalo.

Vice President Harris met with Architecture School Dean Rob Shibley in a solar panel field on North Campus. pic.twitter.com/NUq8gOebli — The Spectrum (@UBSpectrum) September 14, 2022

At 2 p.m., she will speak at UB's Center for the Arts at an event that focuses on the climate change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. That event can be viewed live at whitehouse.gov/live.

The vice president is expected to depart from Buffalo Niagara International Airport at 4:30 p.m.

The @VP's plane has landed and now we are waiting to greet her once she has deplaned. I will be joined by @MayorByronBrown in welcoming her to Buffalo, Erie County and WNY, more commonly known now as #BillsNation. https://t.co/DWiy7wMbBf pic.twitter.com/OvYMWrPBuv — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) September 14, 2022

Harris is in Buffalo to promote Western New York as a place of resurgence and promise that can benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act, the climate and health care bill that President Biden signed into law last month.

The act sets aside billions to fight climate change, mostly through a series of tax credits aimed at encouraging a switch to green energy sources. It also caps the amount that seniors pay for prescription drugs at $2,000 annually starting in 2025. It allows Medicare, for the first time, to negotiate the price of several common prescription drugs. And it requires the largest, profitable corporations to pay a minimum corporate tax of 15%, establishes a 1% stock buyback surcharge penalty on publicly traded companies, and strengthens IRS enforcement of tax payments.

This morning, I’m heading to Buffalo, New York to highlight how we are taking climate action, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 14, 2022

The White House selected Western New York as a site to promote the legislation because part of the bill's aim is to revitalize American manufacturing and provide incentives for the growth of green energy technology manufacturing and jobs.

While Harris was in Buffalo Wednesday, Biden was at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, talking about the tax incentives for consumers who buy electric vehicles that are part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Nick Langworthy, the New York State Republican chairman who is running for Congress in the 23rd Congressional District, criticized the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, a day before Harris' visit.

Langworthy said predictions of significant increases in this winter's energy costs stem from "the Democrats' radical climate agenda." He said the Inflation Reduction Act will cost $750 billion and questioned how the "larded up bill" could lower costs.

The last time Harris was in Buffalo, she was here to attend the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, one of the 10 people killed in the May 14 massacre at Tops. Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, attended the funeral on May 28 at Mount Olive Baptist Church.

During that visit, Harris and Emhoff visited the Tops site, leaving a bouquet of white flowers at a memorial on Jefferson Avenue and paused to pray. They also met privately with the Whitfield family before the services.

Wednesday was the four-month anniversary of the mass shooting.