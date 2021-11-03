 Skip to main content
Voters re-elect Olean Mayor William J. Aiello by wide margin
Olean Mayor William J. Aiello, a Republican, won reelection by a nearly 3-to-1 margin Tuesday, defeating Gary W. Harvey Jr., a candidate on minor party lines, according to the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections.

Unofficial totals showed Aiello with 1,411 votes to Harvey’s 493.

In City Council races, incumbent Republican Jason M. Panus defeated Kristin Hinson 246-82 in the Second Ward; Democrat Sonya M. McCall won a three-way race in the Fourth Ward, receiving 137 votes while Linda M. Edstrom had 100 and Ezra L. Johnson gathered 10; and incumbent Democrat Vernon Robinson Jr. defeated Republican Nicholas A. Peterson in the Sixth Ward 165-119. Incumbent Seventh Ward Alderman David J. Anastasia, a Democrat, was unopposed.

In balloting for countywide offices, District Attorney Lori P. Rieman and Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb were unopposed.

