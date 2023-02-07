Voters have until Feb. 14 to change their party affiliation for the June 27 primary, Erie County Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner report.

Only those enrolled in the Democratic, Republican and Conservative parties will get to vote in the primary election contests in Erie County.

To change party enrollment, voters must fill in a new registration form and return it by 5 p.m. Feb. 14 to the Board of Elections at 134 W. Eagle St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Forms are available online at elections.erie.gov or at libraries and many county and state agency offices. Enrollment also can be changed online at dmv.ny.gov.

Deadline to register to vote in the June primary is June 17, the first day of early voting. For more information, call 716-858-8891 or visit the Board of Elections website.