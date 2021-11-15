Voccio's lead shrinks as court action looms in Niagara County Legislature race

A count of absentee and affidavit ballots Monday reduced the margin from 14 votes to 2 in a close Niagara County Legislature election.

Republican Christopher P. Voccio now has 774 votes to 772 for Democrat William Kennedy II in the 6th District in central Niagara Falls.

On election night, Voccio led 735 to 721.

Lora A. Allen, Democratic election commissioner, said four affidavit ballots still need to be ruled upon. She and acting GOP Commissioner Michael Carney will rule on them Friday, and open those they agree are legal, unless a judge intervenes before then at the request of either candidate.

Both candidates are Niagara Falls city councilmen who are seeking to succeed 30-year incumbent Dennis F. Virtuoso, who decided not to run for his 16th term in the Legislature for health reasons.

Other close elections in Niagara County include the 1st Ward alderman race in the City of Lockport, which is to be recounted Monday afternoon; a Lewiston Town Board race, to be recounted Tuesday morning; and a Hartland Town Board contest featured more than 500 write-in votes, which are to be tallied Tuesday afternoon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.