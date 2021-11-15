 Skip to main content
Voccio's lead shrinks as court action looms in Niagara County Legislature race
A count of absentee and affidavit ballots Monday reduced the margin from 14 votes to 2 in a close Niagara County Legislature election.

Christopher Voccio 2021 headshot

Christopher P. Voccio.

Republican Christopher P. Voccio now has 774 votes to 772 for Democrat William Kennedy II in the 6th District in central Niagara Falls.

On election night, Voccio led 735 to 721.

Lora A. Allen, Democratic election commissioner, said four affidavit ballots still need to be ruled upon. She and acting GOP Commissioner Michael Carney will rule on them Friday, and open those they agree are legal, unless a judge intervenes before then at the request of either candidate.

Both candidates are Niagara Falls city councilmen who are seeking to succeed 30-year incumbent Dennis F. Virtuoso, who decided not to run for his 16th term in the Legislature for health reasons.

william kennedy

Niagara Falls Councilman William Kennedy II speaks at a news conference at the City Market in Niagara Falls April 23, 2019. (Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News)

Other close elections in Niagara County include the 1st Ward alderman race in the City of Lockport, which is to be recounted Monday afternoon; a Lewiston Town Board race, to be recounted Tuesday morning; and a Hartland Town Board contest featured more than 500 write-in votes, which are to be tallied Tuesday afternoon.

