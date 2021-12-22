Voccio wins disputed Niagara County election

Republican Christopher P. Voccio is the winner of the disputed election for Niagara County legislator from the 6th District in Niagara Falls, with his victory margin anywhere from one to three votes.

The election had been tied, but State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III on Wednesday invalidated two votes that had previously been counted for Voccio's opponent, Democrat William D. Kennedy II.

Sedita also ordered the Niagara County Board of Elections to open and count a sealed affidavit ballot that previously had been disallowed because the Postal Service returned a mail check card to the board, declaring the voter had moved. She swore she had not moved.

That ballot will be opened Thursday, but its contents now are academic, since Kennedy lost two votes.

Sedita threw out a ballot on which the voter signed the name "Byron Brown," and another on which the voter wrote a set of initials. Sedita said state law requires ballots with such extra markings to be tossed.

