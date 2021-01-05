 Skip to main content
Veteran Newfane supervisor won't run again, longtime legislator seeks seat
Veteran Newfane supervisor won't run again, longtime legislator seeks seat

flooding lake ontario HICKEY

Newfane Supervisor Timothy R. Horanburg checks out water levels near the Hedley Boat Co. in Olcott during the May 2019 Lake Ontario floods.

 John Hickey/News file photo

Timothy R. Horanburg, who has been Newfane supervisor for most of the last 37 years, said Tuesday he won't run for re-election this year.

Niagara County Legislature Vice Chairman John Syracuse said he will seek Horanburg's seat in the November election.

Shawn Foti, a member of the town Planning Board and a project manager at Clark Rigging and Rental, announced he will run for Syracuse's legislative seat in a district that also includes Somerset. All three men are Republicans.

Horanburg, 71, was appointed supervisor in March 1984 and served until the end of 1997. After four years as county parks commissioner and a brief stint as county emergency management director, he won the supervisor post again in 2005.

Olcott flooding

Newfane Supervisor Timothy R. Horanburg surveyed Lake Ontario flooding at Olcott in May 2019.

Horanburg agitated for decades for construction of a breakwall at Olcott Harbor, and construction is finally expected this year. "I want to see that through," he said.

Syracuse, in his 18th year as a legislator, is a chiropractor and shares a practice in Newfane with his wife.

Horanburg retains GOP nod in Newfane LOCKPORT — Former Newfane Supervisor Timothy R. Horanburg held onto his Republican primary victory over incumbent Supervisor Eric P. Krueger when absentee ballots were tallied Friday at the Niagara County Board of Elections. Horanburg outpolled Krueger, 22-19, on the paper ballots to win, 423-412. Horanburg had an eight-vote margin when the voting machines

