Veteran Newfane supervisor won't run again, longtime legislator seeks seat

Timothy R. Horanburg, who has been Newfane supervisor for most of the last 37 years, said Tuesday he won't run for re-election this year.

Niagara County Legislature Vice Chairman John Syracuse said he will seek Horanburg's seat in the November election.

Shawn Foti, a member of the town Planning Board and a project manager at Clark Rigging and Rental, announced he will run for Syracuse's legislative seat in a district that also includes Somerset. All three men are Republicans.

Horanburg, 71, was appointed supervisor in March 1984 and served until the end of 1997. After four years as county parks commissioner and a brief stint as county emergency management director, he won the supervisor post again in 2005.

Horanburg agitated for decades for construction of a breakwall at Olcott Harbor, and construction is finally expected this year. "I want to see that through," he said.

Syracuse, in his 18th year as a legislator, is a chiropractor and shares a practice in Newfane with his wife.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.