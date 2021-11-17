Up next in Buffalo mayor race: 'Unprecedented' hand counting of 34,000 write-in votes

In his 28 years as Erie County's Republican elections commissioner, Ralph M. Mohr has monitored his share of write-in vote counts, but never in the volume his staff faces this week.

The task of counting more than 34,000 write-in votes cast in the Nov. 2 general election began Wednesday in a process expected to last several days. When all are examined and officially tabulated, the votes will determine whether incumbent Byron W. Brown convinced enough voters to write in his name and overcome Democratic nominee India B. Walton in the contest for mayor of Buffalo. Following Walton's victory in the June Democratic primary, Brown was forced to mount a write-in effort on a scale never previously seen locally or across the state.

"Obviously, we've had write-in votes before and the process is pretty much the same," Mohr said Wednesday afternoon. "But the volume we have currently is unprecedented in Erie County."

In previous years, Board of Elections staffers have dealt with their share of write-ins for "Mickey Mouse" or "Donald Duck" entered by disgruntled voters. But this year, the write-in process assumed great focus as Brown embraced it as his only hope for a fifth term in City Hall.