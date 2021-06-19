Two Republicans vie in high-stakes primary for Erie County sheriff

The primary contest between Republicans Karen Healy-Case and John C. Garcia has generated the most friction in this year’s race for Erie County sheriff.
Much is at stake for the GOP and its minor-party ally, the Conservatives. A Garcia victory would put him on the Republican line, but with Healy-Case retaining the Conservative spot they could split November’s vote from the county’s right-leaning residents.
The split might then cost the Republicans or the Conservatives the Sheriff’s Office, and with it would go the patronage that incumbent Republican Timothy B. Howard and his circle now control. Howard has decided not to run again for the office he has held since 2005.
The race on the right got this way when the Conservative Party jumped in to endorse Healy-Case, a retired Buffalo police lieutenant, in February. The county Republican Committee then decided to endorse her, too.
Garcia, 58, would not go away and decided to challenge Healy-Case, 55, for the Republican line. He is a retired Buffalo police detective favored by Howard and the man who ceded the office to him, sheriff-turned-State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan. Garcia and Gallivan have been in business together in a private-security firm.
The two camps have since tried to undermine the other and establish its candidate as more Republican, more conservative and more loyal to Donald Trump, even though both have been Democrats in the past. Garcia switched from the Democratic to Republican party last fall. Healy-Case has switched her party affiliation seven times since 2004 and, unlike Garcia, ran for a town office under the Democratic banner years ago.
For the Democratic candidates in the race, Howard’s record is fair game. His 16 years in office have featured 31 inmate deaths and lawsuits by the U.S. Justice Department and the state Commission of Correction seeking jail improvements. Fresh from reelection in 2013, Howard took a part-time job at a bank. When a deputy was caught on video brutalizing a Buffalo Bills fan, Howard supported his deputy during the trial and criticized the district attorney for releasing the video that led to conviction.
Healy-Case and Garcia focus mainly on the issues Howard supporters like about him: Opposition to the SAFE Act, New York’s landmark law controlling military-style firearms, respect for the Second Amendment and the need for law and order.
Karen Healy-Case
Like Howard, Healy-Case says she won’t enforce the SAFE Act because it is unconstitutional, even though it has survived court challenges.
Support Local Journalism
Healy-Case spent 22 years with the Buffalo Police Department, rising to the rank of lieutenant and then a district chief. Her disciplinary record was clean, but her negligence led to one of the city’s largest-ever payouts to settle a police-related lawsuit – $825,000 because she rear-ended a vehicle in a crash.
She has served as a private securities consultant for Allied Universal, the Albright Knox Art Gallery and M&T Bank. She serves on the board of directors for Crimestoppers and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
While some sectors of the electorate are eager to see police tactics change, Healy-Case strums a consistent law-and-order theme. She takes aim at the advocates who want funding for some police functions – the response to severely mentally ill people, for example – to shift from police department budgets to the social agencies that might step in instead. In her messaging, Healy-Case refers to them as the “defund the police” crowd.
“Like you, I am fed up with watching the radical left attack our Constitution, the rule of law, and our courageous law enforcement officers,” she says in one campaign statement. “If we are going to end the chaos and keep Erie County citizens safe, we cannot let the ‘defund the police’ mob take over our Sheriff’s Office.”
She saw some of the restrictions placed on society during the Covid-19 pandemic as affronts to liberty and said she would not allow sheriff’s deputies to be used to enforce those rules. In one television ad she tells the camera that she won’t “let deputies be used to shut down your business, stop families from gathering or enforcing Andrew Cuomo's unconstitutional mandates.”
John C. Garcia
Garcia’s stance on the SAFE Act is more nuanced: He has said it’s “ridiculous” to promise no enforcement of the SAFE Act but says he won’t enforce any provisions of it “that are unconstitutional.” He said he has received an A-plus rating from the Shooters Committee on Political Education, or SCOPE. He’s the favorite of the 1791 Society of Western New York, a pro-gun group.
One Garcia mailer quotes Howard saying that Garcia is the “right man to lead the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.” Another decries New York’s bail-reform law, which attempts to prevent defendants’ lives from being upended by weeks or months in jail while charges are pending. “New bail reform laws have resulted in dangerous suspects being released onto the streets,” it says. Says another: “John Garcia will keep our streets safe, reduce violent crime and prevent rioting!”
Garcia ended his Buffalo police career with a clean disciplinary record. Like Healy-Case, no charge or complaint against him was ever sustained by an internal investigation. He was shot in the line of duty – hit in the face by shotgun pellets as he attempted to negotiate the surrender of a distraught man.
However, in April of last year, a judge found problems with Garcia's testimony in a lawsuit against the city and refused to dismiss the case. It was filed by a man who contended the department’s narcotics officers selected the wrong apartment when they raided his unit on Breckenridge Street and shot his dog. Garcia, who obtained the search warrant, had said his confidential informant clearly said the controlled buy had gone down in the home’s rear apartment. A transcript of the informant’s statements to the judge who signed the no-knock warrant showed the informant never specified the apartment in which the drugs were purchased.
Lawyers for the plaintiff contend the officers should have searched the front apartment, where a man had been arrested for drug dealing weeks earlier. The city paid $110,000 to settle the case.
“It was the correct apartment,” Garcia told The Buffalo News for an article about the matter in March. “We did everything by the book.”
Though as a narcotics officer Garcia had been present when many dogs were shot during drug raids, he also had volunteered for a task force the District Attorney's Office formed to investigate animal abuse and dog fighting, the Buffalo Animal Rescue Coalition. He said he has been employed recently as a criminal investigator for the Erie County Bar Association Aid to Indigent Prisoners Society. That’s in addition to his work for the private security firm, which has a county contract to serve legal papers. Garcia says if elected sheriff he will “relinquish any and all involvement” with any firm involved in county business.