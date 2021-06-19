Two Republicans vie in high-stakes primary for Erie County sheriff

The primary contest between Republicans Karen Healy-Case and John C. Garcia has generated the most friction in this year’s race for Erie County sheriff.

Much is at stake for the GOP and its minor-party ally, the Conservatives. A Garcia victory would put him on the Republican line, but with Healy-Case retaining the Conservative spot they could split November’s vote from the county’s right-leaning residents.

The split might then cost the Republicans or the Conservatives the Sheriff’s Office, and with it would go the patronage that incumbent Republican Timothy B. Howard and his circle now control. Howard has decided not to run again for the office he has held since 2005.

The race on the right got this way when the Conservative Party jumped in to endorse Healy-Case, a retired Buffalo police lieutenant, in February. The county Republican Committee then decided to endorse her, too.

Garcia, 58, would not go away and decided to challenge Healy-Case, 55, for the Republican line. He is a retired Buffalo police detective favored by Howard and the man who ceded the office to him, sheriff-turned-State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan. Garcia and Gallivan have been in business together in a private-security firm.