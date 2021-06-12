Turnout small as early voting begins for June 22 primary

Saturday was the first day of early voting for the June 22 primary election, but the scene bore little resemblance to those at early voting sites last year.

In 2020, 25.4% of Erie County registered voters – almost 168,000 people – took advantage of the nine early voting days before the presidential election. This year, with only local offices on the line, the numbers are dramatically smaller.

Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced after the polls closed at 6 p.m. Saturday that just 904 voters cast first-day ballots.

Lines, which last year were long and common, were rare and short at the polling places The Buffalo News visited Saturday.

"I don’t know what kind of response we’re going to get. Primaries just don’t get a lot of people," said Lew James of Clarence Center, who was one of the few voters at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Clarence at midafternoon.

“It’s easy but I think there should be more people out here. They should be out here voting because it’s important," said Margo Warr of Buffalo, who voted at the Delavan Grider Community Center.