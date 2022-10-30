Turnout is nearly 15,000 for the first two days of early voting in Erie County

Erie County residents cast 6,277 ballots Sunday on the second day of early voting for the Nov. 8 general election, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced. The two-day total stands at 14,808.

This year's ballot includes contests for governor and other state offices, including the State Senate and Assembly, as well as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Early voting for the general election will continue every day through next Sunday at 38 polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo and one in each town and in the cities of Lackawanna and Tonawanda. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend.

For early voting poll locations and other election information, voters can call 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.