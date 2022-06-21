Turnout increasing in early voting for primaries in Erie County

Turnout continued to grow Tuesday on the fourth day of early voting in the June 28 primary election in Erie County, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced. A total of 1,568 ballots were cast, more than 40% greater than Monday, bringing the adjusted three-day total to 4,406.

Interest is running high in the primary, in which Democrats and Republicans both are choosing candidates for governor and lieutenant governor. Erie County Democrats also have a contest for a county clerk nominee.

Early voting for the primaries will continue through Sunday at 38 polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend.

