 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Turnout increasing in early voting for primaries in Erie County

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2021 (copy) (copy) (copy)
News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Turnout continued to grow Tuesday on the fourth day of early voting in the June 28 primary election in Erie County, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced. A total of 1,568 ballots were cast, more than 40% greater than Monday, bringing the adjusted three-day total to 4,406.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Interest is running high in the primary, in which Democrats and Republicans both are choosing candidates for governor and lieutenant governor. Erie County Democrats also have a contest for a county clerk nominee.

Early voting for the primaries will continue through  Sunday at 38 polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Early voting begins in Western New York

Early voting begins in Western New York

There are 38 polls throughout Erie County, including 11 in the City of Buffalo and one in each town. Niagara County voters have four locations to cast their early ballots.

Watch Now: Related Video

This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News