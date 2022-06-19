 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Turnout higher than last year on second day of early voting in Erie County

  Updated
Erie County residents continued to turn out in greater numbers than last year on the second day of early voting for the June 28 primary election.

Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced that 681 ballots were cast Sunday, bringing the two-day total to 1,741, roughly a 17% increase over 2021. Last year 1,480 turned out during the first two days of early primary voting in Erie County.

Both Democrats and Republicans are choosing among candidates for governor and lieutenant governor. For Erie County Democrats, there also is a contest for a county clerk nominee.

Early voting for the primaries will continue through next Sunday at 38 polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo and one in each town and in the cities of Lackawanna and Tonawanda. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend. For more information and locations, visit elections.erie.gov.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

