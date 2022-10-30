 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Turnout heavier than 2020 so far for early voting in Erie County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Early voting in Erie County for the Nov. 8 general election is drawing a heavier turnout so far than early voting for the presidential election in 2020.

Erie County residents cast 6,277 ballots Sunday on the second day of early voting, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced. The two-day total stands at 14,808. By comparison, the first two days of early voting for the presidential election two years ago drew 13,262 voters.

This year's ballot includes contests for governor and other state offices, including the State Senate and Assembly, as well as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Early voting for the general election will continue every day through next Sunday at 38 polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo and one in each town and in the cities of Lackawanna and Tonawanda. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend.

People are also reading…

For early voting poll locations and other election information, voters can call 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High turnout eyed as early voting begins Saturday

High turnout eyed as early voting begins Saturday

A recent boost in requests for absentee ballots for the general election suggests local early-voting turnout could rise, matching a national surge as Democrats and Republicans vie for control of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives

Watch Now: Related Video

Seoul Halloween stampede: at least 151 dead, 82 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News