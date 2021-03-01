Trevor Ganshaw plans second primary run against veteran Niagara County lawmaker

Trevor J. Ganshaw, a Cambria farmer and captain of the New York Power Authority's icebreaker, has announced he's running again against Niagara County Legislator David E. Godfrey, an 11-year incumbent.

Ganshaw, 38, who lost to Godfrey in the 2019 Republican primary and in the general election, still wants to represent the 10th District – Cambria, Wilson and part of Wheatfield.

This time, he blasted the Legislature's GOP majority for hiring people with questionable records for patronage jobs.

It was the same pitch made by Derek M. Caldwell of Royalton earlier this month when he announced a primary race against GOP incumbent Michael A. Hill in the 15th District.

Ganshaw said he opposes the locally unpopular Bear Ridge Solar project, which is to cover 900 acres in Cambria and Pendleton with solar panels.

He said Godfrey had done nothing except pass a resolution against the project, but the decision on a permit for Bear Ridge Solar lies in the hands of state regulators, not the county.

