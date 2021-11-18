 Skip to main content
Town of Niagara won't allow marijuana sales, at least for now
Town of Niagara sign
Robert Kirkham/News file photo

The Town of Niagara has opted out of the state law allowing marijuana dispensaries to sell the drug, but there's a chance it could change its mind later.

Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said the 4-0 vote Tuesday night came in the face of a Dec. 31 state deadline to opt out. He said communities that don't opt out by then never can, but those that do are allowed to reverse their position in the future.

The town chose not to allow retail pot sales or businesses that allow on-site consumption of the drug.

"We weren't real comfortable with the amount of information that was coming out about how they were going to operate," Wallace said. "We were better off to take a step back."

The state has been slow to release regulations on how this year's legalization of recreational marijuana is to be implemented. Wallace predicted that such businesses probably won't be able to legally operate until 2023.

