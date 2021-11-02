Tonawanda Democrats sweep three Town Board races

Democrats swept the three Tonawanda Town Board races Tuesday.
Councilwomen Jill O'Malley and Shannon Patch were well on their way to win re-election and fellow Democrat Gina Santa Maria, who received more votes than any candidate, has won an open board seat.
Democrats went into the election with the advantages of incumbency, voter registration and fundraising and they've won every Town Board election since 2007.
The trio beat back three Republican candidates who tried to make issues out of public safety and the business climate: Stephen Brown, Scott Marciszewski and Caren Paterniti.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
