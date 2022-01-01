Tonawanda Democrats seek candidates for First Ward Council seat

The Tonawanda Democratic Committee is inviting potential candidates for the City of Tonawanda’s vacant First Ward Common Council seat to submit letters of intent, chairwoman Gayle Syposs announced.
The position will appear this coming November on the general election ballot. The winner will serve the remaining year of the term of Council Member Thomas A. Newman, who died Dec. 17 from Covid-19.
Letters of interest should be submitted by Jan. 24 to Jeanette Harmon, 171 Elmwood Park West, Tonawanda, NY 14150.
