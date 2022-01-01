 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tonawanda Democrats seek candidates for First Ward Council seat
0 comments

Tonawanda Democrats seek candidates for First Ward Council seat

Support this work for $1 a month

The Tonawanda Democratic Committee is inviting potential candidates for the City of Tonawanda’s vacant First Ward Common Council seat to submit letters of intent, chairwoman Gayle Syposs announced.

The position will appear this coming November on the general election ballot. The winner will serve the remaining year of the term of Council Member Thomas A. Newman, who died Dec. 17 from Covid-19.

Letters of interest should be submitted by Jan. 24 to Jeanette Harmon, 171 Elmwood Park West, Tonawanda, NY 14150.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Record wildfires rage in Colorado, destroying at least 1,000 homes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News