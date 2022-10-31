Third day of early voting brings 7,379 to polls in Erie County

The third day of early voting Monday brought 7,379 Erie County residents to the polls to cast ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced. The adjusted three-day total is 22,199.

This year's ballot includes contests for governor and other state offices, including the State Senate and Assembly, as well as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Thirty-eight polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo and one in each town and in the cities of Lackawanna and Tonawanda – will be open for casting early ballots every day through next Sunday. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend.

For early voting poll locations and other election information, voters can call 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.