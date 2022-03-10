The legal pot business is coming soon. People who dabbled in the illegal one could benefit

He noted that many more licenses will be approved in the future.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, who championed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, supported the plans announced.

1:10 State cannabis board – in its first meeting – relaxes medical marijuana rules The board announced it is greatly expanding the list of who can prescribe medical marijuana – to include everyone from dentists to midwives.

"New York State is doing what no other state has done by focusing on the people most criminalized by cannabis prohibition, and promoting New York farmers. The cannabis industry is going to grow our economy and create new wealth, and it is imperative that we make sure that opportunities begin with the most deserving New Yorkers," she in a statement Thursday.

Some lawmakers criticized the plan to give licenses to people with marijuana convictions, among them State Sen. George Borrello, R-Jamestown, who said it sets up a double standard for liquor store owners, like himself, and cannabis dispensary owners.

“As a business owner who holds a liquor license, I know firsthand that there is a very high standard for applicants that includes an extensive background check of all owners, including investors. Felony convictions are an automatic bar to entry and are done to ensure that organized crime is not involved in the business," Borrello said.

“Yet, for marijuana licenses, those with drug convictions are not only going to the front of the line, they are going to receive start-up money, courtesy of state taxpayers," he said in a statement. " ... The idea that we can turn career criminals into upstanding businesspeople by giving them taxpayer-funded dispensaries in an all-cash industry is utter madness."

