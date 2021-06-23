The field narrows slightly in race for Erie County sheriff

Healy-Case still holds the Conservative Party line, putting the Republicans and the Conservatives in a pickle as they try to keep the Sheriff’s Office as a Republican/Conservative possession and enjoy the patronage it offers.

Garcia and Healy-Case could split the vote from the county’s right-leaning residents, making it easier for another candidate to take over.

Unlike Gould on the Democratic side, Healy-Case shows no sign of backing away, even though some commenters on her Facebook page urged her to do so. She issued a statement late Tuesday saying, “I look forward to continuing and winning our fight to defend police on the Conservative line in November.”

She did not congratulate Garcia, the retired Buffalo police detective she consistently attacked and who is favored by incumbent Sheriff Timothy B. Howard, who has opted not to seek a fifth term.

Judging by Tuesday’s outcomes, the leaders of both major parties misjudged their voters. In February, Conservative Party leaders said they would give their line to Healy-Case. The Republicans, who usually work in tandem with the Conservatives, had little choice but to pass over Garcia and endorse Healy-Case.