The endless election: Niagara Legislature candidates now tied

The election for 6th District Niagara County legislator remains unsettled, after a manual recount of the ballots Tuesday found one new vote for Republican Christopher P. Voccio.

That pulled him into a tie with Democrat William Kennedy II at 776 votes each.

The new Voccio vote was an absentee ballot on which the voter checkmarked candidates instead of filling in the ovals. The scanner didn't pick up those marks, but attorneys agreed the voter's intent was clear, said Michael P. Carney, acting GOP election commissioner.

GOP attorney John Ciampoli said he challenged three Kennedy votes. He said one voter initialed his ballot; another wrote an initial next to Kennedy's name; and a third signed his ballot "Byron Brown."

But Carney said the Board of Elections lacks the power to take those votes away from Kennedy; only a judge can do that.

Legal action is up to the GOP, said Kennedy's attorney, Michael E. Benedict. "We want the votes counted; they do not," he said.

The sides also could go to court over a sealed, disputed affidavit ballot.

