 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The debate is on: India Walton to debate Byron Brown at St. Joe's
0 comments
topical top story

The debate is on: India Walton to debate Byron Brown at St. Joe's

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo mayoral debate (copy) (copy)

India Walton and Byron Brown during the mayoral debate in September.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Voters will have one more chance to see Buffalo's mayoral candidates face off directly against each other.

India Walton and Byron Brown have agreed to participate in the annual debate at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, a mainstay of the Western New York political scene since 1984.

The debate is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Town of Tonawanda school, six days before Election Day. While the debate is not open to the public, it traditionally garners coverage from local news outlets.

Walton, the Democratic nominee for mayor, will debate four-term incumbent Brown, who is waging a write-in campaign. Also in the debate will be another write-in candidate, Ben Carlisle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Walton's campaign manager, Jesse Myerson, said Walton changed her previous opposition to another debate because students will be involved in the St. Joe’s event.

“It struck her as a special kind of debate,” Myerson said.

The debate is organized by St. Joe's teacher Ted Lina’s American Government and Politics class.

“It’s a good thing for voters because the more Ms. Walton talks the more they realize she is unprepared, inexperienced and not ready for the position of mayor of Buffalo,” Brown said.

The candidates have only debated each other once before in September. Before the primary in which Walton won, Brown had refused to debate Walton. After she won, she initially rejected debating Brown, but agreed to the one debate in September.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Squid Game’ track suits boost South Korea textile industry as Halloween orders soar

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

India Walton turns down second mayoral debate
Local News

India Walton turns down second mayoral debate

  • Updated

"We announced in August that we would be participating in one debate – one more than Byron Brown agreed to during the primary election – and we fulfilled that commitment earlier this month," Walton said in part of a statement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News