Supreme Court candidates again guaranteed election this year following bipartisan deals

He defended the selection of Walter, a partner in the law firm of Magavern, Magavern and Grimm who has wielded significant influence in party affairs as the county committee's vice chairman. Simmeth dismissed any concerns about the propriety of nominating a top GOP official by judicial nominating convention delegates who are largely party loyalists.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I don't think he should be disqualified because he is the Republican vice chairman," Simmeth said, adding Walter is expected to soon resign his party post.

Walter, a former county legislator and assemblyman, did not return a call seeking comment.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said the deal stemmed from the Republican desire to protect the incumbent Caruso while he was committed to nominating Hanlon.

"Judge Caruso was important to them and it was important to me to make history with Grace Hanlon as the first LGBTQ candidate in history," he said. "And there has not been a judge from Chautauqua County in over a decade. This was important to the outlying counties."

Ralph C. Lorigo, chairman of the Erie County Conservative Party, said though voters will have no choice for Supreme Court this year they have been presented with candidates who are qualified.