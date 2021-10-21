Stefan Mychajliw plays race card in Hamburg supervisor election

When Hamburg town supervisor candidate Randy Hoak was seeking the Working Families Party endorsement earlier this year, he submitted 71 answers to questions for the party, including one about appealing to voters of color.

As part of his 128-word answer, Hoak said he would work to increase diversity in the town.

His opponent, Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw, obtained the questionnaire and came to a different conclusion: He said Hoak believes Hamburg is "too white."

“Radical Socialist Randy Hoak trashed Hamburg for being too white," Mychajliw said on Twitter. "This Working Families Party endorsed extremist has a solution. His exact words and mission as Supervisor: 'at the end or four years we have a significant increase in the number of people of color in our town.' "

Mychajliw, the Republican and Conservative candidate for supervisor, has often called Hoak, a Democrat, a "radical socialist" and "extremist" in connection with Hoak's endorsement by the Working Families Party.

The partial quote Mychajliw shared on social media is part of an answer to a question about how Hoak's campaign would appeal to working-class voters, voters of color and those disaffected with the political process.