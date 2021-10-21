Outgoing Erie County comptroller looms large in race between Hardwick and Dixon

Dixon and Hardwick have several things in common. Both have a background in broadcast media and have served in the County Legislature. They have raised similar amounts of money and are likely to surpass $100,000 each.

And both have accused their opponents of making self-serving political deals that restrict their ability to be truly independent financial watchdogs.

"I think Kevin has shown through the years that he will hitch his wagon to whoever will help him," she said. "It shouldn't be about him. It shouldn't be about me. It should be about the people. I've never changed who I am."

She accuses Hardwick of spending his campaign criticizing Mychajliw rather than focusing on her.

Hardwick, who served most of his legislative career as a Republican legislator, joined the Democratic caucus in late 2018 after cutting his own deal with Poloncarz and Democratic legislators that led to the passage of the administration's 2019 budget. He was condemned by his former minority caucus colleagues as a self-interested promise breaker whose decision prevented the county from lowering the property tax levy.

