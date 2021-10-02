State won't say if vaccine mandate prompted nursing homes to activate emergency plans

The state Health Department has declined to disclose if any nursing homes had to activate emergency plans due to staffing shortages related to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate for their workers.

At 12 nursing homes across the state more than 20% of workers had not received a Covid vaccination as of Wednesday, according to data the Health Department released Friday.

The state's vaccination mandate for health care workers required that they receive at least one Covid-19 shot by 12:01 a.m. Tuesday or they could not work. Nursing home industry officials feared the mandate might cause a staffing crisis at some already understaffed nursing homes.

As of Thursday, 97% of nursing home workers statewide have received at least one Covid vaccination shot, according to data provided to the Health Department by individual nursing homes. That is much higher than it was a week earlier, on Sept. 20, when 82% of workers had at least one shot.

But the Health Department declined late Thursday to tell The Buffalo News if any nursing homes had to activate an emergency plan due to staffing problems related to the mandate.