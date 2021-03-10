State GOP chief demands Hochul provide answers on Cuomo allegations

After weeks of lambasting embattled Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, New York Republicans are now training their sights on the state's No. 2 official – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

State GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy on Wednesday labeled Hochul – Cuomo's running mate through two elections – as part of a "cadre of enablers" that have allowed the governor to avoid resignation or even impeachment after six women have claimed the governor sexually harassed them. Cuomo has also been dogged by allegations that his administration has hidden data concerning Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and that it oversaw faulty construction methods on the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

Now Langworthy is demanding that Hochul reveal her knowledge of, and responses to, the incidents.

"It is not credible to suggest that Kathy Hochul has no knowledge of the way this administration has been operating," the chairman told reporters during a news conference in downtown Buffalo. "It's time that Kathy Hochul faces the voters, that Kathy Hochul faces the press, and answers the tough questions."