State GOP chief demands Hochul provide answers on Cuomo allegations

After weeks of lambasting embattled Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, New York Republicans are now training their sights on the state's No. 2 official – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
State GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy on Wednesday labeled Hochul – Cuomo's running mate through two elections – as part of a "cadre of enablers" that have allowed the governor to avoid resignation or even impeachment after six women have claimed the governor sexually harassed them. Cuomo has also been dogged by allegations that his administration has hidden data concerning Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and that it oversaw faulty construction methods on the new Tappan Zee Bridge.
Now Langworthy is demanding that Hochul reveal her knowledge of, and responses to, the incidents.
Support Local Journalism
"It is not credible to suggest that Kathy Hochul has no knowledge of the way this administration has been operating," the chairman told reporters during a news conference in downtown Buffalo. "It's time that Kathy Hochul faces the voters, that Kathy Hochul faces the press, and answers the tough questions."
The lieutenant governor, a Buffalo resident who formerly served in Congress and as Erie County clerk, has in recent days adopted a low profile as Cuomo comes under fire, especially for the increasing number of women who have accused him of inappropriate sexual attention. Like scores of other Democrats, Hochul has expressed her concern over the allegations while noting support for an investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James.
A spokesman for her office did not return a call Wednesday.
But Langworthy now says her current stance is not good enough, noting that Hochul could become governor if Cuomo is forced to resign or is impeached.
"New Yorkers have a right to know what Kathy Hochul's involvement in all this has been," he said, adding that nothing should be stopping the lieutenant governor from answering questions and that she has a duty to come forward.