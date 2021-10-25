State GOP aids mayoral bid of Brown, who is a former Dem chair

In all the years that Mayor Byron W. Brown has run for office in Buffalo, all sorts of political organizations have pitched in with help.

But never has the lifelong Democrat – in fact, the former state Democratic chairman – ever benefited from the Republican State Committee.

Until now.

In this most unique of Buffalo mayoral elections, mailers from state Republicans have arrived at city homes over the past few days urging voters to write in Brown's name on the ballot and lauding his "proven, common sense leadership." They also note his support for police, protection for neighborhoods and that he is "fiscally responsible."

Other mailers aim directly at his opponent, India B. Walton. The winner of the June Democratic primary, the mailers say, embraces a "radical agenda that will destroy Buffalo." They picture her shouting into a bullhorn and claim Walton's "destructive agenda will hurt Buffalo's economy, raise taxes, increase rents and harm property values."