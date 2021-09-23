State comptroller criticizes OTB over perks for board members, executives

The state Gaming Commission lets the OTB give out free tickets to reward frequent bettors, lure new bettors and promote business. But the organization is to follow the terms of a marketing plan that requires record-keeping on who receives the free items, DiNapoli’s team noted.

The OTB spent nearly $1.3 million for tickets, suites and assorted costs at Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans games and for concerts from September 2017 to December 2019, the auditors found, but the officials did not always keep accurate records.

Further, the auditors found that the OTB gave tickets and concessions worth at least $121,000 to board members, employees and other individuals. Records showing who ultimately used the tickets were incomplete, however, making it difficult for auditors to fully determine how tickets were awarded, DiNapoli’s team said.

For example, for a hockey game on Nov. 23, 2018, OTB board Chairman Richard D. Bianchi was issued six tickets, Vice President of Operations Scott P. Kiedrowski received nine tickets and an OTB vendor received three tickets, the auditors said. But they said the OTB had no record of who actually attended the game and it racked up a bill of $1,167 for concession purchases, including $177 for alcohol.