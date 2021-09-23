State comptroller criticizes OTB over perks for board members, executives

The Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp. needs to “clean up,” the state comptroller says after his auditors revealed that it lavished perks on board members and top staff, and the CEO was not reimbursing his employer for the personal use of a take-home vehicle.
“Revenues from the OTB are supposed to go to participating municipalities,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said, “not to give board members and employees generous perks and other benefits.”
His office made public Thursday two audits of the OTB.
The OTB, which in 2019 welcomed a review by the comptroller, said in a letter to DiNapoli's team that many of the hundreds of tickets at issue went to charitable groups that raffled them off, generating goodwill for the organization even though it lacks records to show who used them.
As for the take-home vehicle for CEO Henry F. Wojtaszek, the organization said he repaid even more than its own internal auditor highlighted in 2019 – well before the state comptroller publicized the matter Thursday – and it is considering ending the perk of take-home vehicles altogether.
The state Gaming Commission lets the OTB give out free tickets to reward frequent bettors, lure new bettors and promote business. But the organization is to follow the terms of a marketing plan that requires record-keeping on who receives the free items, DiNapoli’s team noted.
The OTB spent nearly $1.3 million for tickets, suites and assorted costs at Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans games and for concerts from September 2017 to December 2019, the auditors found, but the officials did not always keep accurate records.
Further, the auditors found that the OTB gave tickets and concessions worth at least $121,000 to board members, employees and other individuals. Records showing who ultimately used the tickets were incomplete, however, making it difficult for auditors to fully determine how tickets were awarded, DiNapoli’s team said.
For example, for a hockey game on Nov. 23, 2018, OTB board Chairman Richard D. Bianchi was issued six tickets, Vice President of Operations Scott P. Kiedrowski received nine tickets and an OTB vendor received three tickets, the auditors said. But they said the OTB had no record of who actually attended the game and it racked up a bill of $1,167 for concession purchases, including $177 for alcohol.
For another hockey game on Dec. 29, 2018, the board chairman received four tickets. Five tickets went to another board member and five went to an unnamed host. Again, the OTB had no record of who actually attended, the auditors found. They said the OTB's bill for concessions for that game reached $1,443, which included $493 for alcohol.
Support Local Journalism
OTB facing other investigations
Reports of perks for OTB insiders are not new. The organization, which distributes money from wagers on horse racing to 15 counties and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester, is run by a politically connected board, with Niagara County Republicans heavily represented in the top staff.
Because of internal rifts, a onetime GOP power broker in Niagara County, former State Sen. George Maziarz, has been blowing the whistle about insider dealing, cronyism and the use of sports and concert tickets.
Federal and state agencies have begun investigations. In August, the OTB’s former chief operating officer, Michael Nolan, filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against his former employer, alleging he was forced out of his job for cooperating with those probes. An attorney for the OTB said at the time that Nolan’s complaint is wrong on many levels and will fail in court.
For the audit, OTB officials told the Comptroller’s Office this month that they are already doing a better job tracking recipients of the tickets, but they explained that tickets given to board members and staff often went to charitable organizations that raffled them off. Doing so earned the OTB goodwill and had the potential to draw in new bettors, the organization said in its letter to the DiNapoli team.
OTB employees or board members often serve as “hosts,” for the attendees, and the hosts were allowed to bring a guest, the organization explained.
“Based on the amount of events, that alone represented a few hundred tickets,” the OTB told the auditors.
OTB officials provided a similar explanation in 2019 when they publicly released data shedding some light on ticket recipients.
Western Region OTB told the state auditors it has already begun a new process to determine who should be eligible for tickets, as the auditors recommended, and it will seek reimbursement from anyone who should not have received a ticket.
As for the take-home vehicles, the OTB’s internal auditor found in 2019 that the CEO – the state auditors never name Wojtaszek – did not complete biweekly mileage logs as required, and did not reimburse the corporation in a timely manner for his personal use of the vehicle.
The state auditors faulted Wojtaszek, a former Niagara County Republican Committee chairman who has been CEO since 2016, for not striking the proper “tone at the top.”
Because of the internal audit, the CEO in April 2019 repaid the corporation $3,484 for a roughly three-year period, the state audit revealed. But in its letter to DiNapoli’s team, the OTB said it followed up on the state comptroller’s recommendation to review the costs paid by the CEO and said he has provided another $528.