State appellate court rules Byron Brown off mayoral ballot; candidates await federal ruling

State appellate judges Thursday ruled Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's name should not be on the mayoral ballot in November.
Now Brown and Democratic nominee India Walton await a federal appellate court ruling, which could bring clarity as soon as Friday to the ballot for Buffalo mayor.
But potentially conflicting state and federal appellate court orders could also flummox Erie County Board of Elections commissioners over whether to put Brown's name on the general election ballot.
The state appellate court weighed in Thursday, reversing a lower state court judge's ruling that ordered Brown's name on the ballot.
The appellate justices ruled that the state's election law "places only a minimal burden" on the constitutional rights of candidates and voters "because a reasonably diligent candidate could be expected to meet New York’s requirements for independent candidates and gain a place on the ballot and because those requirements do not unfairly discriminate against independent candidates."
The deadline to mail 162 overseas military ballots from Buffalo is Friday. So time is running short for the federal appellate court to make a final ruling on a separate case in which Walton has fought a U.S. district judge's decision to put Brown's name on an independent line on the ballot.
The state appellate court ruled after holding an oral argument Thursday, and the federal appellate court is scheduled to consider the issue Friday.
Brown lost the Democratic primary on June 22 and has since mounted a write-in campaign to stay in office because he had not sought other ballot lines before the primary. After his primary loss, which came after the state deadline to seek an independent line, Brown sued in State Supreme Court over the petition filing deadline set earlier this year by the state Legislature.
The state required independent nominating petitions for political office to be filed no later than 23 weeks before a general election. The state changed the date because the primary election was switched from September to June. Previously, the deadline had been no later than 11 weeks before the election. Brown alleges the earlier petition deadline violated his constitutional rights.
Overturning the state deadline isn't something the state appellate court would do lightly, an appellate judge told Brown's lawyer Thursday.
“We are not legislators,” said Justice Stephen K. Lindley, one of four appellate justices at the proceeding. “Whether 11 weeks or 23 weeks, those are legislative determinations. It’s a very serious thing for a court to strike down a law."
In their ruling, the state appeals judges noted that Brown "is far from the archetypal independent candidate” whose interests past court rulings have sought to protect. Brown "has been in elective office for the last 25 years, has served four terms as mayor of Buffalo, and first chose to participate in the Democratic primary election in lieu of filing a timely independent nominating petition," they said in the unanimous 4-0 ruling.
Walton applauded the appellate ruling.
“We are very glad the Fourth Department has upheld the rule of law,” said Walton. “Buffalo voters deserve clear, transparent election laws. This decision is an acknowledgement of the duly elected New York State Legislature’s right to set our political calendar. If everyday Buffalonians are late on rent, parking fees, or school assignments, they face consequences. There is no reason the rules should not apply to my GOP-backed opponent as well.”
The Brown for Buffalo campaign said it would wait for the federal appellate court decision before commenting.
Now the candidates await the federal appellate court ruling, which on Thursday issued a stay to U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.'s order putting Brown's name on an independent line on the ballot, pending a review by a three-judge panel scheduled for Friday.
Lawyers wary of potential for conflicting rulings
The candidates' lawyers and elections officials are wary of conflicting appellate rulings.
What happens if, with the state appellate court in Rochester overturning State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek's ruling to put Brown's name on the ballot, the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirms the ruling from Sinatra to put his name there?
"I'm going to hold out hope that that doesn't happen," said Jeremy Toth, first assistant Erie County attorney, during a recent telephone status conference that Sinatra had with lawyers in the case.
"Well, it could," Sinatra replied.
"I hope that this will all be settled," said Toth, who represents the county Board of Elections. "My clients want to comply with all orders, and hopefully the orders won't contradict each other."
"It could happen that way," Sinatra told him. "It might not. I can't predict what anybody is going to do in Rochester or New York, right? So they might conflict, they might be easily compatible," he said during last Friday's call.
Sinatra told the lawyers for Brown, Walton and the Board of Elections "to start thinking about what happens ... if there is a problem there and a conflict there."
How the cases got to two appeals courts
Here's how the cases landed in the respective appeals courts:
Sinatra on Sept. 3 ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to put Brown's name on an independent ballot line for Buffalo mayor in the November general election. The ruling came in a case brought by five Brown supporters, who asked the federal judge to prohibit Erie County election officials from enforcing the early petition filing deadline and to require them to place Brown's name on the ballot.
Hours later on the same day, in a separate State Supreme Court case, Wojtaszek also ruled in favor of Brown, who objected to the earlier petition filing deadline set earlier this year by the State Legislature. Wojtaszek ruled the earlier deadline unconstitutional, calling it "excessively early."
Walton and the Erie County Board of Elections appealed Sinatra's ruling to the 2nd Circuit.
And Walton appealed Wojtaszek's ruling to the Fourth Department of the state appellate court in Rochester. Last week, Justice Nancy Smith of the Fourth Department issued a stay of Wojtaszek’s order that Brown’s name be included on the ballot on the independent Buffalo Party line.
During Thursday's state appellate hearing, Sean Cooney, who is Walton's lawyer, pointed to past court cases involving election claims and referred to the "utter lack of authority in this case to support the extraordinary claim here that the state deadline is unlawful and unconstitutional."
Bryan Sells, an Atlanta voting rights attorney representing Brown in the state appeal, told appellate justices that Brown has become "the focal point for voters who are dissatisfied with the nominee of the Democratic Party."
"Our injury here is the premature cutting off of opportunity for a legitimate candidate around whom the voters have coalesced,” Sells said.
Lindley, the appellate judge, said the injury in this case happened to "a candidate who has no intention of running on any party but the Democratic line, who then loses the primary unexpectedly and then wants to change course. That's what you're really saying," Lindley told Sells. "Mr. Brown could have easily complied with the deadline if he had any intention of running on an independent line."
The Board of Elections had planned to certify the ballot for Buffalo mayor by now but has held off doing so until hearing from the appellate courts.
That delay hasn't posed a problem so far, but the deadline for mailing military ballots is Friday, and that deadline adds pressure to reach a decision on whether Brown's name gets on the ballot.
"I'm of the view that my order can sit right alongside the Fourth Department's, at least until we get up close to the military ballots going out the door," Sinatra said during the conference.
Sells, who is representing Brown supporters in the federal case, told Sinatra that the election commissioners seem to be "under the impression that a state court can effectively override your order" based on the board not certifying the mayoral ballot last week. The election commissioners made that decision before the federal appellate court on Thursday put a stay on Sinatra's ruling.
"I think we need to get clarity on that," Sells told Sinatra during the status conference.