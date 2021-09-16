State appellate court rules Byron Brown off mayoral ballot; candidates await federal ruling

Lindley, the appellate judge, said the injury in this case happened to "a candidate who has no intention of running on any party but the Democratic line, who then loses the primary unexpectedly and then wants to change course. That's what you're really saying," Lindley told Sells. "Mr. Brown could have easily complied with the deadline if he had any intention of running on an independent line."

The Board of Elections had planned to certify the ballot for Buffalo mayor by now but has held off doing so until hearing from the appellate courts.

That delay hasn't posed a problem so far, but the deadline for mailing military ballots is Friday, and that deadline adds pressure to reach a decision on whether Brown's name gets on the ballot.

"I'm of the view that my order can sit right alongside the Fourth Department's, at least until we get up close to the military ballots going out the door," Sinatra said during the conference.

Sells, who is representing Brown supporters in the federal case, told Sinatra that the election commissioners seem to be "under the impression that a state court can effectively override your order" based on the board not certifying the mayoral ballot last week. The election commissioners made that decision before the federal appellate court on Thursday put a stay on Sinatra's ruling.