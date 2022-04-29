Spanbauer to stay on as Falls Council chairman until end of year

John K. Spanbauer has decided to stay on as Niagara Falls City Council chairman until the end of the year – a year where the Council will hold only one meeting per month instead of the traditional two.

Spanbauer, a Republican, announced April 6 he couldn't take the stress and would resign by May 25. Wednesday, he altered his plans.

"If I would have resigned on the date I first cited, there would have been four members of the Council that have never gone through the budget process," he said. He also thanked the public for their concern about his heath, but he said knowing he'll step down in December will be a big help.

"When I announced my initial departure date, the stress and anxiety I had been experiencing diminished significantly," Spanbauer said.

The Council voted 4-1 to cut its regular meeting schedule in half, which won't stop Mayor Robert M. Restaino from calling special sessions. Councilman Donta L. Myles, a critic of special meetings, voted no.

