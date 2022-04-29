 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spanbauer to stay on as Falls Council chairman until end of year

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

John K. Spanbauer has decided to stay on as Niagara Falls City Council chairman until the end of the year – a year where the Council will hold only one meeting per month instead of the traditional two.

Spanbauer, a Republican, announced April 6 he couldn't take the stress and would resign by May 25. Wednesday, he altered his plans.

"If I would have resigned on the date I first cited, there would have been four members of the Council that have never gone through the budget process," he said. He also thanked the public for their concern about his heath, but he said knowing he'll step down in December will be a big help.

"When I announced my initial departure date, the stress and anxiety I had been experiencing diminished significantly," Spanbauer said.

The Council voted 4-1 to cut its regular meeting schedule in half, which won't stop Mayor Robert M. Restaino from calling special sessions. Councilman Donta L. Myles, a critic of special meetings, voted no.

Spanbauer-John-Kevin

John K. Spanbauer

 Contributed photo
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News