South District stands as bastion of Brown support, but Walton targets pockets of poverty

Anne Ritenour, a retired social worker who lives in the apartments at South Buffalo's former Holy Family School, harbors a pretty good idea about the depth of neighborhood support for mayoral candidate India B. Walton.
A Walton volunteer in a Council district heavily populated by city workers and "Write Down Byron Brown" signs, Ritenour attached a sign to her apartment door reading "I'm an India Walton supporter – ask me why."
"Nobody asked," she laughed a few days ago, acknowledging that the South Council District – possibly as much as any district – offers a bastion of support for Mayor Byron W. Brown's write-in re-election campaign. In a contest marked by passionate but divided loyalties throughout the city, Walton supporters say carrying their candidate's flag in South Buffalo becomes a tough assignment.
"It's really, really hard in this district," said Jessica Wheeler, a hairstylist and another Walton volunteer who encounters regular pushback from the legions of police officers, firefighters and other city workers in South Buffalo. "There are a lot of city workers who think India is going to fire everybody – which is silly. We tell those people she is not defunding the police, just reallocating resources."
Back in June, Democratic voters in many parts of the city rejected the mayor and turned to newcomer Walton. But South voters remained loyal, supporting Brown 1,138 to 694. Even in his first campaign back in 2005, seeking to become the city's first Black mayor, Brown barely lost the district to Republican Kevin J. Helfer – 4,254 to 4,201.
Now South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon emerges as one of the few city Democrats taking a stand for Brown, which he thinks goes over just fine with his constituents.
"We don't believe in what his opponent is selling," Scanlon said, pointing to city employees concerned about Walton and plans such as cutting $7.5 million from the Police Department budget.
"The fact that a significant number of police officers, firefighters and city workers overwhelmingly support him is an indication they are fearful," he said. "And they do not want the ideology or programs or platforms Ms. Walton tries to sell to the people of the City of Buffalo."
Others who represent the area, such as Democratic Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke, take no stand in the race, though labels "troubling" ideas about cutting the police budget.
"The mayor has aligned himself with too many Republicans in the Trump era, while India has taken positions that I'm against," he said. "I'm in a bit of a no man's land.
"The mayor has experience, she needs on the job training," he said. "I don't think the mayor has been perfect, and I find it embarrassing when the FBI raids City Hall. Both their warts keep me out of it more than anything else."
An evolving district
South Buffalo, with revived commercial strips like Seneca Street and stately homes along McKinley Parkway, can stand out as a Buffalo bright spot. But areas of poverty also dot the district, and that's where Walton aims her campaign.
Ritenour, the retired social worker, says parity in economic development is important to her. She moved back home after 50 years in other parts of the country and says the district's conservative tenor made it difficult until she joined the Walton campaign.
"Her platform is very near to my values," she said. "I've heard racist and bigoted statements that I can't believe people say out loud. The comments were not based on fact, and it was bothersome."
But she thinks the district is evolving and likes what Walton is offering.
"I believe she's capable, has the knowledge to assess problems and the organizational skills to fix them," she said.
Wheeler, the hairstylist who is also the mother of 4-year-old twins, points to her "South Buffalo Irish Catholic roots" and her family's traditional conservative tendencies. The Walton platform is sometimes hard to advance, she says, when some volunteers are called a "dirty commie."
But she thinks Walton will gain more converts if they listen to her positions.
"We're talking reallocating, not defunding," she said of Walton's police proposals, adding she believes the area could eventually prove receptive. For the moment, however, she is not optimistic – at least about the South District.
"I know they say that signs don't vote," she said, "and there are two India signs on my street."
Economic development
For those engaged in South Buffalo's economic development efforts, Brown and Scanlon have proven an effective team for a host of new projects.
John Otto, who with two fellow firefighters formed Hook & Ladder Development 10 years ago, has launched several projects that now brighten formerly drab Seneca Street. Key to their success, he says, is City Hall's willingness to help a trio of young developers navigate the intricacies of regulations and permits.
"Ultimately, it comes from the top; it comes from his administration," Otto said of Brown. "There are people in place to keep the city moving and in the direction we need."
Where Seneca Street had deteriorated in recent years (and poverty in some nearby neighborhoods continues), businessmen like Marc Pasquale point to rejuvenated storefronts and the restored Shea's Theatre as incentives for locals to improve their properties.
"It used to be that someone would question putting $20,000 into a tear-off roof job," said Pasquale, president of the Coalition for a Vibrant Seneca Street. "Now this development makes people want to invest in their houses without hesitancy. People are believing in South Buffalo."
Pasquale singled out a home on Seminole now valued at $200,000, one on Roanoke at $500,000, and a Seneca home once marked for demolition now rehabilitated and selling for $300,000.
"When people see that happening," he said, "then it's hard to say 'Gee, I'm unhappy with Byron Brown.' "
