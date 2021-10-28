South District stands as bastion of Brown support, but Walton targets pockets of poverty

Now South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon emerges as one of the few city Democrats taking a stand for Brown, which he thinks goes over just fine with his constituents.

"We don't believe in what his opponent is selling," Scanlon said, pointing to city employees concerned about Walton and plans such as cutting $7.5 million from the Police Department budget.

"The fact that a significant number of police officers, firefighters and city workers overwhelmingly support him is an indication they are fearful," he said. "And they do not want the ideology or programs or platforms Ms. Walton tries to sell to the people of the City of Buffalo."

Others who represent the area, such as Democratic Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke, take no stand in the race, though labels "troubling" ideas about cutting the police budget.

"The mayor has aligned himself with too many Republicans in the Trump era, while India has taken positions that I'm against," he said. "I'm in a bit of a no man's land.

"The mayor has experience, she needs on the job training," he said. "I don't think the mayor has been perfect, and I find it embarrassing when the FBI raids City Hall. Both their warts keep me out of it more than anything else."

An evolving district