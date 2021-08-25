Sources: Hochul taps Harlem state Sen. Brian Benjamin as lieutenant governor

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul has tapped a Black state senator from Harlem to be her lieutenant governor, a move that highlights the Buffalo Democrat’s downstate political needs if she is to run a successful campaign in 2022 to keep her new job for a full term.

Sen. Brian Benjamin, whose Senate district encompasses Harlem, East Harlem and the Upper West Side, is widely respected among his colleagues and has strong ties to Black leaders in New York City. The holder of an MBA from Harvard University, Benjamin was a member of President Obama’s national campaign finance committee.

Sources with knowledge of the pick, first reported by Spectrum News NY1, confirmed Benjamin has been tapped by Hochul. Her office did not return calls for comment.

Hochul has said she wanted a second-in-command to be from New York City, where her political future will rest next June if there is a Democratic primary for governor.

The lieutenant governor’s job has few legal duties – presiding over the state Senate and serving as governor if Hochul dies or goes out of state. Benjamin has presided over the Senate many times the past couple years when Hochul was not there to serve on the podium.