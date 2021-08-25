Sources: Hochul taps Harlem state Sen. Brian Benjamin as lieutenant governor

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul has tapped a Black state senator from Harlem to be her lieutenant governor, a move that highlights the Buffalo Democrat’s downstate political needs if she is to run a successful campaign in 2022 to keep her new job for a full term.
Sen. Brian Benjamin, whose Senate district encompasses Harlem, East Harlem and the Upper West Side, is widely respected among his colleagues and has strong ties to Black leaders in New York City. The holder of an MBA from Harvard University, Benjamin was a member of President Obama’s national campaign finance committee.
Sources with knowledge of the pick, first reported by Spectrum News NY1, confirmed Benjamin has been tapped by Hochul. Her office did not return calls for comment.
Hochul has said she wanted a second-in-command to be from New York City, where her political future will rest next June if there is a Democratic primary for governor.
The lieutenant governor’s job has few legal duties – presiding over the state Senate and serving as governor if Hochul dies or goes out of state. Benjamin has presided over the Senate many times the past couple years when Hochul was not there to serve on the podium.
More precisely, Benjamin was chosen, if Hochul is any example given her own years as lieutenant governor, for loyalty and a willingness to travel tirelessly – downstate mostly, in Benjamin’s case – making a case each day for the Hochul administration.
The Buffalo News reported a couple weeks ago that Benjamin, along with Sen. Jamaal Bailey of the Bronx, were on the short list to be Hochul's second-in-command. Bailey took to Twitter to offer his congratulations to Benjamin, saying the choice by Hochul was "well-deserved."
The Hochul and Benjamin team is scheduled to be publicly unveiled tomorrow in Harlem.
A number of Democrats who know Benjamin were waiting until Hochul confirmed the choice before speaking about Benjamin.
Benjamin is close with Keith Wright, the Manhattan Democratic Party Chairman and former longtime member of the Assembly representing the Harlem area.
"As a native son of Harlem, this is a good pick for the people of our community, who will now have an even greater voice in the halls of state government," said Wright, who now works at a law and lobbying firm in Manhattan.
Douglas Muzzio, a political scientist at Baruch College, said Hochul’s choice of Benjamin does not gain her much with rank-and-file Democrats in New York City who don't know him – or her – though he noted Benjamin is well-known within Democratic Party leadership circles in New York City.
Within the Democratic Party, Hochul’s choice, Muzzio said, did two things: “It shows the importance of Blacks and it signals the importance of New York City.”
In the end, Muzzio believes, the selection of a lieutenant governor, like selection of a vice president, doesn’t gain much politically for a chief executive, whether governor or president.
There has been chatter among Democrats that Hochul’s selection of a Black lieutenant governor might dissuade some – notably state Attorney General Letitia James, who is Black – from running next year for governor in a June primary. James, who has not indicated she might run for governor, is seen as Hochul’s greatest challenger unless Hochul can be a strong and effective enough governor to clear any potential Democratic gubernatorial wannabees from running next year in a primary.
“If Tish is going to run, Tish is going to run, and she’s going to run hard and she’s going to run smart," Muzzio said.
Benjamin, 44, is also a Brown University graduate. In his state biography, he says his mother moved from the Caribbean to find work. Benjamin worked for three years as an investment adviser at Morgan Stanley. He is presently the chairman of the Senate Committee on Budget and Revenue.
The senator was elected to the 63-member chamber in June 2017. He’s been involved in affordable housing entities and is a member of the First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem. He has called for the closing of a big city prison and in 2018 pressed to have the big pension fund for state and local government workers divest from private prison investments.