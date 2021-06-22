Some suburban races too close to call

The suburbs featured a host of close races on primary day, including in Evans, Hamburg and Lancaster. The following are results from four Erie County suburbs.
Buscaglia also won the Conservative and Working Families party primaries
Amherst
Town Justice Kara Buscaglia, a lawyer who won election in 2013 and again in 2017 when she was jointly endorsed by the Republicans, won the Republican primary against Republican Kathy Weppner, who is best known for her stint as an outspoken host on WBEN radio and is not an attorney.
Buscaglia had hoped to earn the support of Amherst Republicans for reelection this year. But Weppner, attending what she said was her first town GOP committee meeting, objected when she heard discussion of a judicial cross endorsement.
Buscaglia also won the Conservative and Working Families party primaries, while Weppner had to win at least one primary to have a place in the general election.
Town Board incumbent Jacqualine G. Berger lost the Conservative primary, with challenger Ray Herman and incumbent Shawn A. Lavin winning the two Conservative ballot lines in that election.
Evans Councilman Michael Schraft, who was not endorsed by Democrats for reelection, and Lindsay J. Gottorff were tied in first place for two four-year terms, while Desmond D. Metzger was third.
Evans
The race for two seats on the Evans Town Board ended in an apparent tie, with the third candidate two votes behind.
Evans Councilman Michael Schraft, who was not endorsed by Democrats for reelection, and Lindsay J. Gottorff were tied in first place for two four-year terms, while Desmond D. Metzger was third.
However, absentee ballots have yet to be counted.
Laurie H. Reitz won the Democratic primary for the two-year seat on the board over Michael A. Wasielewski.
Former Councilwoman Jeanne M. Macko captured one of two Republican lines for the four-year Town Board term over the endorsed GOP candidates. Gary R. Vassalo won the second line, while Paul W. Errington was third.
Support Local Journalism
Democrat Jack J. Fritz won the Conservative Party primary for highway superintendent over Michael M. Spence, a registered Conservative who has the Republican endorsement.
Randall A. Hoak, the son of former supervisor, the late Patrick H. Hoak, and brother of Hamburg Councilwoman Karen Hoak, won the Democratic line in November over Robert B. Reynolds.
Hamburg
Randall A. Hoak, the son of former supervisor, the late Patrick H. Hoak, and brother of Hamburg Councilwoman Karen Hoak, won the Democratic line in November over Robert B. Reynolds, a former county legislator and union leader who serves on the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency board, in the Democratic primary.
Bob Mahoney lost in the Democratic and Working Families primaries against the endorsed Democrats, Carly Whalen Story and Megan A. Comerford for Town Board.
In a close race for the Conservative line, Amy McKnight and incumbent Councilman Michael Petrie, a registered Conservative, had a slight lead over Comerford for two Town Board seats. Mahoney was fourth.
Ed Hughes, a laborer in the town Highway Department, had no trouble beating his boss, incumbent Highway Superintendent Ted Casey, in the Democratic primary. Hughes also was beating Thomas Chmielowiec II, a Buildings and Grounds Department employee, in the Conservative primary.
The Republican and Democratic parties cross-endorsed a full slate of candidates in Lancaster for two Town Board seats, highway superintendent and town justice.
Lancaster
Republican Councilman Adam L. Dickman, who was passed over by Republicans and Democrats for Town Board, won the GOP and Conservative primaries Tuesday.
Mark R. Burkard won the second GOP and Conservative line in November.
Democrat-endorsed Councilman Michael J. Wozniak Jr., a Conservative who aligns with Democrats, and Lancaster Village Trustee Paul H. Rudz, a registered Republican, came in third and fourth in the Republican primary. Wozniak was third and Gregory C. White were third and fourth in the Conservative primary.
For highway superintendent, the Democrats and Republicans cross-endorsed the incumbent, Daniel J. Amatura. But Amatura lost to John R. Pilato, the town's forestry supervisor and the owner of a lawn care company, in both the Republican and Conservative primaries.
The race for town justice on the Democrat line was too close to call between incumbent Town Justice Anthony J. Cervi and Anthony G. Marecki. Cervi won the Republican primary and Marecki had the lead in the Working Families race.