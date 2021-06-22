Some suburban races too close to call

The suburbs featured a host of close races on primary day, including in Evans, Hamburg and Lancaster. The following are results from four Erie County suburbs.

Amherst

Town Justice Kara Buscaglia, a lawyer who won election in 2013 and again in 2017 when she was jointly endorsed by the Republicans, won the Republican primary against Republican Kathy Weppner, who is best known for her stint as an outspoken host on WBEN radio and is not an attorney.

Buscaglia had hoped to earn the support of Amherst Republicans for reelection this year. But Weppner, attending what she said was her first town GOP committee meeting, objected when she heard discussion of a judicial cross endorsement.

Buscaglia also won the Conservative and Working Families party primaries, while Weppner had to win at least one primary to have a place in the general election.

Town Board incumbent Jacqualine G. Berger lost the Conservative primary, with challenger Ray Herman and incumbent Shawn A. Lavin winning the two Conservative ballot lines in that election.

Evans Town Board primary is tied, unofficially Evans Councilman Michael Schraft, who was not endorsed by Democrats for reelection, and Lindsay J. Gottorff were tied in first place for two four-year terms, while Desmond D. Metzger was third.

Evans

The race for two seats on the Evans Town Board ended in an apparent tie, with the third candidate two votes behind.