Some Buffalo polling sites report steady flow of voters, but turnout low at many

Turnout on Election Day seemed to be off to a somewhat slow start at a sampling of polling sites in Buffalo and in Erie County.
That's typical for a nonpresidential election, poll workers all said. Yet this election season has been anything but typical – with India Walton, a self-described democratic socialist who is the Democratic nominee, facing a challenge from four-term incumbent Byron Brown who is not on the ballot, and a three-way race for Erie County sheriff.
Jeremy Zellner, the chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee who is also the Democratic Commissioner for the Erie County Board of Elections, put out an urgent tweet midday.
"Attention Democrats: voter turnout is very low across the County. Make your voice heard and get to the polls by 9pm!" he said. The Board of Elections hasn't released any voting numbers yet.
Low turnout was evident on a chilly Tuesday morning in the West Side's Niagara District, which is expected to go for Walton, and in the East Side's Masten District, where Brown is believed to have an edge.
Mizanur Mizan voted for Brown at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, where turnout was light all morning and into the early afternoon. "Walton doesn't have much experience," he said. "She might be ready next time."
Supporters for Walton also showed up at the Masten District voting location.
"Byron Brown needs to get out of office," Brandi Hill said. "He hasn't done nothing in 16 years. He comes in the inner city only after someone is dead. He doesn't come here to prevent violence. I feel like India might bring some actual change to the community."
Christina Polino was excited to fill in the oval on her ballot for Walton at the polling place inside D'Youville Porter Campus School on Niagara Street.
"We believe in what she stands for and we believe in progressive values, and we think it's time for this city to make some changes," Polino said.
Not so for Kristen Coleman, who prefers the mayor. "He's been here so long and he has made a change for the city, and done a lot of good," Coleman said.
One busy polling site Tuesday was Lafayette High School, where more than 425 people had voted as of 12:30 – a steady stream that, at points, exceeded the number of available voting booths. Voters waited in a basement hallway while volunteers for the Brown and Walton campaigns stood in a stiff breeze on the sidewalk outside, brandishing signs at passing motorists.
A poll worker, who declined to be named, said turnout felt as high at Lafayette this year as during last year’s presidential election.
Drivers honked and fist-pumped at Brandon Stewart, a Walton volunteer who had been twirling and bobbing his sign since 9 in a sort of shuffling Election Day dance. Stewart voted for Walton because he believed her policies would most benefit renters and the working class, he said.
Around the corner, volunteers for the Brown campaign said only two or three of the “dozens and dozens” of voters they spoke with had come to the polls undecided.
“It’s an important election,” said Lynn Williams, a Brown supporter. “Most people have made up their minds already and are just here to vote.”
India Walton also visited the school shortly after noon as part of a whirlwind, citywide tour of polling places that started at 6 a.m.
“I’m feeling good,” she said, of the morning’s turnout. “It’s hard to get a sense, because it’s only midday – so we’re waiting for the lunch rush.”
South Buffalo
The Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church polling site in South Buffalo was also drew a steady flow of voters during the mornings hours that slowed early afternoon. The church’s parking lot was full throughout the morning, and a line of voters began forming in the basement by 10:30 a.m. That site had 425 voters by 1:20 p.m.
Jackie Nelson said she’s never missed an election, and she and her husband Craig showed up around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church polling site to vote for Brown.
Nelson said she tends to lean liberal, and she doesn’t have any trouble with the democratic socialist tag pinned on challenger India Walton, who won the Democratic primary over Brown.
But Nelson said she had too many reservations about Walton’s past and wants to see “our city continue to move forward” under the current mayor.
“I wish Byron would have worked to get people out in the primary. Then we wouldn’t be in this position,” said Nelson.
Brown will be counting heavily on South Buffalo voters like Nelson, who said she had no difficulty writing in the mayor’s name on her ballot.
Brown supporters stood outside the polling site handing out plastic bags with a pen and rubber stamp, but Nelson said she didn’t need it.
Support Local Journalism
“I just wrote it in,” she said.
Even Walton supporters acknowledged South Buffalo, considered a stronghold of Brown support, would be an uphill challenge.
Walton volunteer Alaina Tabor wrapped herself in a blanket to ward off the chill as she tried to encourage voters outside the church.
Tabor said just four Walton supporters had approached her during the time she was there, while many voters had walked up to a team of Brown supporters to inquire about the stamps and pens.
At St. Martin of Tours Church on Abbott Road in South Buffalo, a late morning rush of voters slowed to a crawl by 2 p.m.
Election worker Kathy Black, who has presided at elections for over 10 years, said a line went to the door earlier, reminding her of turnout during presidential election years.
"Usually, you get a lunchtime crowd and you get a dinner crowd. I think this is the longest lull we've had," Black said. The site, which included voting for two districts in South Buffalo had 375 voters cast ballots by 2 p.m.
Elmwood Village
Walton volunteers appeared to outnumber Brown volunteers at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, where 755 people had voted as of 1:35 p.m. Traffic was steady all day, one veteran election inspector said, aside from a spike around lunch. It was difficult to evaluate that turnout versus past elections, she added, because the church is a polling place for six districts.
At the two entrances to the church’s front walkway, on Elmwood Avenue and West Ferry Street, Brown volunteers clustered near blue signs reading “Get Your Byron Brown Stamps Here!!” A few yards away, Walton volunteers danced to the music from passing cars and pointed voters toward the church entrance.
The five initiatives on the back of the ballot were a surprise to some voters.
Joe Babcock said he was unaware of the ballot initiatives before he came to vote. He read them carefully and said he thinks he “voted correctly,” given his politics, but wishes he had known more about them
North Buffalo
In the fenced parking lot of the North Buffalo Community Development Corporation on Sanders Road, four volunteers from the Brown campaign faced off with two volunteers for Walton. The Delaware District marks a major battleground in the mayoral contest, and one that Walton won by almost a 2-to-1 margin during the low-turnout primary election.
Brown volunteers handed out water bottles and bagged, self-inking stamps, showing voters where to place Brown’s name on a sample ballot. Of the 116 voters who had cast ballots by 10:30 a.m., several approached with concerns about how and where to write-in their choice for mayor, said Deb Mueller, a Brown campaign volunteer. Others asked if they could keep the stamps as an election souvenir.
Laurie Buonanno, a Brown campaigner and a professor of political science at SUNY Buffalo State, credited the mayor’s support in North Buffalo to Brown’s record and the organization of his re-election campaign, which has deployed teams of canvassers and phone-bankers across the Delaware District, and the city, in recent weeks.
“I think in Buffalo we are moderates, and I think that we're the soul of the Democratic Party,” she said. “And I think that this campaign has been run brilliantly.”
Across the driveway, Anne Doebler and Michael Mottern – who arrived before voting started at 6 a.m. – waved an India Walton sign and gulped from Tim Hortons cups as they waited for more voters to trickle in. Mottern, a resident of Kenmore who also picketed for Walton during early voting, said he can almost always guess if a voter will wave back to him or Brown’s cluster of volunteers. Older voters gravitate to the Brown campaign, he said; young people and “Elmwood Village people” – liberal, upper-middle class, college-educated voters – respond to Walton.
“We might be outnumbered here,” Mottern said. “But every time someone says ‘no thank you’ to Mayor Brown’s people, that's another person that we're chiseling away at.”
Hamburg
The pace of voting also quickened by midmorning in the Town of Hamburg, where a supervisor’s race was at the forefront of many voters’ minds.
“I got tired of seeing all the attack ads,” said John McCartney, a village resident who voted at the Hamburg Community Center with his dog, Boo, a Belgian Malinoise.
At 9 a.m., just 38 people had turned out to vote at the community center. But a flurry of voters showed up shortly after.
Poll worker Greg Gibbs said early voting turnout at the Moose Lodge had been strong, so he didn’t expect many people on Tuesday.
“I thought we’d be slow to be honest,” said Gibbs.
Hallmark Wesleyan Church in Hamburg was even busier.
“It’s not like the old days when we had a line at the door before we open. We had one person at 6 a.m.” said elections inspector Mark Jones.
Jones said turnout appeared strong, especially considering that 2,796 people already had cast early ballots over nine days at the Moose Lodge in Hamburg.