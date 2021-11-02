Some Buffalo polling sites report steady flow of voters, but turnout low at many

In the fenced parking lot of the North Buffalo Community Development Corporation on Sanders Road, four volunteers from the Brown campaign faced off with two volunteers for Walton. The Delaware District marks a major battleground in the mayoral contest, and one that Walton won by almost a 2-to-1 margin during the low-turnout primary election.

Brown volunteers handed out water bottles and bagged, self-inking stamps, showing voters where to place Brown’s name on a sample ballot. Of the 116 voters who had cast ballots by 10:30 a.m., several approached with concerns about how and where to write-in their choice for mayor, said Deb Mueller, a Brown campaign volunteer. Others asked if they could keep the stamps as an election souvenir.

Laurie Buonanno, a Brown campaigner and a professor of political science at SUNY Buffalo State, credited the mayor’s support in North Buffalo to Brown’s record and the organization of his re-election campaign, which has deployed teams of canvassers and phone-bankers across the Delaware District, and the city, in recent weeks.

“I think in Buffalo we are moderates, and I think that we're the soul of the Democratic Party,” she said. “And I think that this campaign has been run brilliantly.”