Some Buffalo polling sites report steady flow of voters, but turnout low at many others

Joe Babcock said he was unaware of the ballot initiatives before he came to vote. He read them carefully and said he thinks he “voted correctly,” given his politics, but wishes he had known more about them

North Buffalo

Voter traffic at St. Mark School in Parkside was so steady throughout the morning and early afternoon that a group of neighborhood kids set up a coffee and doughnut stand across the street on Woodward Avenue. As of 3 p.m., more than 784 people had voted – and the kids had made more than $100, said Ti Markle, the mother of 9-year-old Sia and 11-year-old Aydan. Markle said she was waiting for a sustained lull in business to go vote herself.

“They’ve been busy since they came out at 9:30,” she said. “I just put another pot of coffee on for them.”

Earlier Tuesday, in the fenced parking lot of the North Buffalo Community Development Corporation on Sanders Road, four volunteers from the Brown campaign faced off with two volunteers for Walton.

The Delaware District marks a major battleground in the mayoral contest, and one that Walton won by almost a 2-to-1 margin during the low-turnout primary election.