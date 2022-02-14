Sick days abound, along with overtime, for former Sheriff Howard in new county job

The newly hired clerk at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office recorded more sick days than work days in the first month of the year.
But Commitments Clerk Timothy B. Howard – who was the Erie County sheriff until Jan. 1 – made hundreds of dollars in overtime during that spell.
Incoming Sheriff John C. Garcia gave a job to the fellow Republican who endorsed him last year rather than seek re-election. The former sheriff also got to keep his county vehicle temporarily.
Those moves, unusual during a transfer of power at the sheriff's office, didn't go over well in some quarters. Said Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, a Democrat: "I look forward to the day that Erie County doesn't have Tim Howard involved in our criminal justice system."
During Howard’s first two-week pay period, Howard reported as sick every workday, according to payroll records The Buffalo News obtained through the Freedom of Information Law.
The payroll records show Howard nonetheless worked the security detail at Highmark Stadium for a Buffalo Bills game on Jan. 2, against the Atlanta Falcons, and Jan. 9, against the New York Jets.
When he held the title of sheriff, Howard was a prominent fixture with the game-day security team, but as a county elected official he could not receive extra pay for those duties, and certainly not the time-and-a-half wages that sheriff’s employees will earn at the stadium.
That changed for Howard on Jan. 2 and 9. Those two shifts, totaling 17.5 hours, made him $577.
On Jan. 10, the day after the Jets game, Howard reported as sick and did so again through the rest of the work week, to Jan. 14. He then worked the stadium detail on Jan. 15, for the wild-card playoff game against the New England Patriots, earning $305.
He did not have to work on Monday, Jan. 17, because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. He reported as sick on Jan. 18 and 19, the payroll record shows. He then reported as working on Jan. 20 and 21 and the following Monday-Friday to close out the month.
Support Local Journalism
Howard did not respond to a telephone message seeking comment for this article. But when The News reached him on Jan. 14 for an article about the new job, he said he was at home and isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
Through a spokesman, Garcia cited a federal health privacy law in refusing to comment on Howard’s string of sick days and why he still considered him fit for the stadium details. But Garcia said the extreme cold-weather conditions for those games made him bring in more personnel. For the Patriots game, which was played in single-digit temperatures, Garcia declared a state of emergency at the Sheriff’s Office so he could bypass labor agreements capping the number of hours a deputy may work in a week.
On paper, Howard is a “commitments clerk” for the sheriff’s Jail Management Division, a $46,000-a-year employee who calculates when inmates have served their sentences and can be released. But Garcia and Howard describe his duties differently.
Garcia said he kept the former sheriff on the payroll for his institutional memory. He wants to be able to call on him to explain the many long-standing contracts and legal agreements that the Sheriff’s Office operates under.
“The sheriff is utilizing Mr. Howard in an advisory role to help understand the process and intentions behind those arrangements,’’ said Garcia spokesman Scott Zylka.
Howard has told The News that he also is helping check the references of pistol-permit applicants and that Garcia allowed him to work from his home in the Town of Wales, where he has begun his first term as town supervisor. The part-time town job pays $33,362 this year.
Both Howard and Garcia described the Sheriff's Office job as temporary, lasting three to six months. This week, Zylka said Howard’s employment will end March 31 and that he has already turned in his government vehicle.
Despite the spate of sick days, Howard is in no danger of running out of paid sick time. His payroll record shows he banked about 1,000 hours of sick time – 25 weeks’ worth – in the years he spent as a high-ranking aide to then-Sheriff Patrick Gallivan.
Howard banked no sick time during the four tumultuous terms he spent as sheriff because the county’s elected officials are allowed to come and go as they please and are given no sick time or vacation time. A county personnel official said the banked sick time may not be taken as a cash payment when an employee departs.
Roger B. Krieger has been an employee and then an observer of the Sheriff’s Office for decades. Krieger worked for five Erie County sheriffs – from B. John Tutuska, who took office in 1959, to Thomas Higgins, who took office in 1986. After Krieger retired as the assistant chief of operations in 1988, he worked as the police chief in Crystal River, Fla., and as assistant superintendent of a multicounty detention center there.
Krieger is among those who say there was no reason for Garcia to give Howard a job.
“Any sheriff I worked for,” Krieger said, “would have been happy to offer any advice or information to a new sheriff without strings attached."