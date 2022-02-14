Sick days abound, along with overtime, for former Sheriff Howard in new county job

When he held the title of sheriff, Howard was a prominent fixture with the game-day security team, but as a county elected official he could not receive extra pay for those duties, and certainly not the time-and-a-half wages that sheriff’s employees will earn at the stadium.

That changed for Howard on Jan. 2 and 9. Those two shifts, totaling 17.5 hours, made him $577.

On Jan. 10, the day after the Jets game, Howard reported as sick and did so again through the rest of the work week, to Jan. 14. He then worked the stadium detail on Jan. 15, for the wild-card playoff game against the New England Patriots, earning $305.

He did not have to work on Monday, Jan. 17, because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. He reported as sick on Jan. 18 and 19, the payroll record shows. He then reported as working on Jan. 20 and 21 and the following Monday-Friday to close out the month.

Howard did not respond to a telephone message seeking comment for this article. But when The News reached him on Jan. 14 for an article about the new job, he said he was at home and isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.