Sheriff's deputies file grievance as star badge goes to civilian; candidates weigh in

Through his company or as an individual, Buchheit has donated tens of thousands of dollars over the years to candidates on both sides of the aisle, including Howard and Garcia. He is a pilot, and the Sheriff’s Office runs an “aviation reserve” unit that wants pilots on standby. “Pilots are called upon to help perform search and rescue missions, air surveillance and air transportation,” says the Sheriff’s Office website.

The Facebook page of Susan Howard, the sheriff’s wife, shows her and Buchheit at the controls of an airplane, and the sheriff and his wife on a later excursion to Alaska with him. Buchheit did not return a telephone message seeking comment for this article.

According to the PBA’s grievance, Buchheit was issued a star badge identifying him as an “aviation captain” though reserve deputies are not to receive such badges. “Furthermore,” the grievance says, “Mr. Buchheit was issued an ECSO identification card that identifies him as a sworn member … and makes no conspicuous reference to being a reserve employee.”