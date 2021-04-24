Sheriff's candidate: Party chairman said she's 'not what a sheriff looks like'

"He told me it was nearly impossible for me to win, and that I would never be the party's nominee," Beaty said. "He told me that credentials and experience and qualifications did not always matter. I believe the people of Erie County beg to differ on that."

Beaty and her supporters highlighted instances that they said point to political manipulation and vindictiveness by Zellner, and racial and geographic stereotyping of voters in the push to promote Democratic-endorsed candidate Brian Gould, assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department, to succeed Republican Sheriff Timothy Howard, who is retiring.

Greg Olma, a former deputy parks commissioner and county legislator, said Democratic Committee members were told that voters who were white men from the suburbs would determine who would be the next sheriff. And former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant said her granddaughter, who worked for the Board of Elections for a decade, was fired from the Board of Elections after Grant helped Beaty collect signatures to challenge Gould in the primary.

"I've seen the vindictiveness," Grant said.

Zellner said he never told Beaty her experience didn't matter or that she couldn't win. When she called him in December to ask if she could still be considered as a candidate, Zellner said he told her she was welcome to join.