Sheriff candidate Ted DiNoto urges tougher stance on illegal gun possession

DiNoto says that if state leaders are serious about reducing gun violence, they will make the illegal possession of a handgun a Class B felony. DiNoto says the illegal possession of assault rifles should be a Class B felony as well.

He also says the Legislature should take the unusual step of mandating those defendants be jailed without bail, until a judge decides a bail amount at a later court appearance. Further, DiNoto urges an end to the practice of releasing the names and addresses of witnesses and victims in the case to defense lawyers.

Cuomo’s team had no immediate comment about the letter from DiNoto, who is one of four candidates for sheriff and the only one without an established-party line. Also running for sheriff are John C. Garcia, who won the Republican primary; Kimberly Beaty, who won the Democratic primary; and Karen Healy-Case, who has the Conservative Party line.

The race so far has featured few detailed policy ideas from the candidates. DiNoto intends to speak about his at a news conference Thursday morning.

“We owe it to the people of Erie County to do whatever is necessary and take the proper measures to keep our neighborhoods safe from gun violence, while also being careful not infringe on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens to legally bear arms,” he says in the letter.