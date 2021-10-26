Sheriff candidate Ted DiNoto floats plan to treat addicted Erie County inmates, wins a fan

A sheriff candidate’s plan to revamp the Erie County Holding Center’s treatment of addicted and mentally ill inmates won the endorsement Tuesday of Avi Israel, who heads a drug-treatment program and sees the crucial role jails can play in halting the tailspin caused by addiction.

Ted DiNoto, running on an independent line, wants to, among other things, set up a “stabilization center” either inside the Holding Center in Buffalo or, ideally, in the community. Mentally ill inmates and those in withdrawal from dangerous drugs would be placed there to meet with counselors, psychologists and medical staff.

DiNoto, a detective lieutenant with the Amherst Police Department, says this approach, in a non-jail setting, can help address the issues that led to arrest and hopefully prevent a repeat offense. At the same time, he advocates “medication assisted treatment” – providing medication to help an addict through the painful effects of withdrawal.

Sheriff Timothy B. Howard’s Jail Management Division recently agreed to implement medication assisted treatment. Howard leaves office at the end of the year.