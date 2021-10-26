Sheriff candidate Ted DiNoto floats plan to treat addicted Erie County inmates, wins a fan

A sheriff candidate’s plan to revamp the Erie County Holding Center’s treatment of addicted and mentally ill inmates won the endorsement Tuesday of Avi Israel, who heads a drug-treatment program and sees the crucial role jails can play in halting the tailspin caused by addiction.
Ted DiNoto, running on an independent line, wants to, among other things, set up a “stabilization center” either inside the Holding Center in Buffalo or, ideally, in the community. Mentally ill inmates and those in withdrawal from dangerous drugs would be placed there to meet with counselors, psychologists and medical staff.
DiNoto, a detective lieutenant with the Amherst Police Department, says this approach, in a non-jail setting, can help address the issues that led to arrest and hopefully prevent a repeat offense. At the same time, he advocates “medication assisted treatment” – providing medication to help an addict through the painful effects of withdrawal.
Sheriff Timothy B. Howard’s Jail Management Division recently agreed to implement medication assisted treatment. Howard leaves office at the end of the year.
“I like the fact he’s going to start taking care of people with addiction,” Israel said of DiNoto. Israel is the founder and president of Save the Michaels of the World, the drug treatment program named for his son, who died by suicide in 2014 after he could not get into a treatment facility.