Sentencing date set for Steve Pigeon after years of delays

Pigeon, his lead attorney, Paul J. Cambria, and Justin Ginter, the attorney who represented Pigeon in court on Wednesday, did not return calls seeking comment. U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy and Paul E. Bonanno, the federal prosecutor handling Pigeon’s case, also did not return calls from The News.

“If a sentencing goes forward as scheduled on a certain date, that usually means a defendant’s obligations to cooperate are over,” said Anthony M. Bruce, a retired federal prosecutor who is not involved in the Pigeon case and was speaking generally. “But a sentencing date can be delayed again, at the discretion of the judge.”

“My understanding is that Judge Arcara really wants this December sentencing date to stick and he wants this case off his calendar,” said a source who is familiar with the proceedings in Pigeon’s case.

A former Erie County legislator and former chairman of the county’s Democratic Party, the 61-year-old Pigeon was known for decades as a political supporter and fundraiser for Cuomo, former President Bill Clinton and other prominent officeholders.

