Sedita to rule on tied Niagara County Legislature election

The endless election: Niagara Legislature candidates now tied The election for 6th District Niagara County legislator remains unsettled after a manual recount of the ballots.

A judge will decide by next week who won a disputed Niagara County Legislature election, in which the candidates are now tied.

After more than an hour of arguments Monday, State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III said he would issue a ruling, either live on Dec. 23 or in writing before then, if he has time to compose a decision.

"I want to look at the Tenney case and I want to think about it," Sedita said, referring to the decision in a lengthy courtroom battle in Oswego County after last year's election that resulted in Republican Claudia Tenney winning a congressional seat after nearly 1,200 ballots were disputed.

The number of disputed ballots in the Niagara Falls 6th District race between Democrat William D. Kennedy II and Republican Christopher P. Voccio is much smaller – only four.

Three of the ballots are votes already counted for Kennedy, which Voccio contends should be disallowed.

The fourth is an affidavit ballot, still sealed, cast by a voter whose name was removed from the voter roll in April, after the U.S. Postal Service returned a mail check postcard to the board, with a sticker on it saying the voter had moved to another part of the Falls.

