Sedita to rule on tied Niagara County Legislature election

The election for 6th District Niagara County legislator remains unsettled after a manual recount of the ballots.
A judge will decide by next week who won a disputed Niagara County Legislature election, in which the candidates are now tied.
After more than an hour of arguments Monday, State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III said he would issue a ruling, either live on Dec. 23 or in writing before then, if he has time to compose a decision.
"I want to look at the Tenney case and I want to think about it," Sedita said, referring to the decision in a lengthy courtroom battle in Oswego County after last year's election that resulted in Republican Claudia Tenney winning a congressional seat after nearly 1,200 ballots were disputed.
The number of disputed ballots in the Niagara Falls 6th District race between Democrat William D. Kennedy II and Republican Christopher P. Voccio is much smaller – only four.
Three of the ballots are votes already counted for Kennedy, which Voccio contends should be disallowed.
The fourth is an affidavit ballot, still sealed, cast by a voter whose name was removed from the voter roll in April, after the U.S. Postal Service returned a mail check postcard to the board, with a sticker on it saying the voter had moved to another part of the Falls.
A candidate who has a Niagara County Legislature seat in his grasp is strongly interested in going to court to open a disputed ballot whose contents are the only thing that could defeat him.
The voter, an 80-year-old woman with no party affiliation, showed up at her polling place on Election Day, was told she wasn't listed on the roll, and signed an affidavit saying she hadn't moved. Voccio's team obtained another sworn affidavit to that effect from her after the election.
At first, both Democratic and Republican election commissioners agreed the ballot should not be counted. But acting Republican Commissioner Michael P. Carney changed his mind, a change which the Democrats say should not be allowed.
"Why should I let the commissioner change his mind?" Sedita asked. "It looks to me that he changed his mind when he saw his side was behind."
Voccio had a 14-vote lead as of Election Night, Nov. 2. But subsequent counting of acceptable affidavit and absentee ballots put Kennedy in front by one vote.
A manual recount of all ballots, required by state law in an election with a margin of fewer than 20 votes, discovered a Voccio vote that wasn't scanned because the voter used check marks instead of filling in the oval on the ballot.
That vote was added to Voccio's total and produced a tie. But the recount also uncovered three Kennedy votes that Voccio's attorney, John J. Ciampoli, said should be disallowed because of markings that could identify the voter.
On one of the votes, the voter wrote his initials next to his vote in a State Supreme Court race. On another, the voter filling Kennedy's middle initial as well as the oval.
And on the third, the voter wrote in "Byron Brown" on a blank portion of the sheet, not in the box for write-in voting.
State law says a ballot is to be invalidated if there are any marks other than fill-ins of the voting oval, crosses, or X- or V-shaped marks.
Kennedy's attorney, Michael E. Benedict, urged Sedita to keep all three votes in Kennedy's column.
"That's not what the statute says. The statute's pretty clear. The whole ballot goes," Sedita said.