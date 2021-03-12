Schumer, Gillibrand call for Cuomo to step down

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand Friday called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign, increasing the pressure on the governor to step down amid several sexual harassment allegations.

"Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York," the two senators said in a 5:30 p.m. statement. "Governor Cuomo should resign.”

The senators' comments represented a turnabout for both, and they followed those of 14 Democratic House members from the state – including Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo – who earlier in the day called for Cuomo's resignation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership," Schumer and Gillibrand also said in the statement. "We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct."

The statement comes as especially bad news for Cuomo, given the status of both Schumer and Gillibrand.