Schumer, Gillibrand call for Cuomo to step down

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand Friday called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign, increasing the pressure on the governor to step down amid several sexual harassment allegations.
"Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York," the two senators said in a 5:30 p.m. statement. "Governor Cuomo should resign.”
The senators' comments represented a turnabout for both, and they followed those of 14 Democratic House members from the state – including Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo – who earlier in the day called for Cuomo's resignation.
Support Local Journalism
“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership," Schumer and Gillibrand also said in the statement. "We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct."
The statement comes as especially bad news for Cuomo, given the status of both Schumer and Gillibrand.
Schumer this year became the first-ever Senate majority leader from New York, and won high praise last week from President Biden for the senator's role in passing Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.
And Gillibrand is a longtime leader on women's rights issues. Her call for Sen. Al Franken's resignation in 2017 appeared to lead to the Minnesota Democrat's resignation amid allegations of sexual impropriety, and Gillibrand had been the brunt of criticism in recent weeks for refusing to call for Cuomo to quit.